Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo is currently on cloud nine as she announced the arrival of her second child a few days ago

The movie star is also grateful for her baby daddy, Bobby Maris who has been supportive all through the journey

In a beautiful daddy and me video shared by Ogbodo, Bobby could not keep his eyes off their bundle of joy

Popular Nollywood atress Uche Ogbodo is now a mum of two as she recently welcomed her second baby, a girl with boyfriend, Bobby Maris

The actress and her colleagues are not the only ones excited about the new bundle of joy, the father is equally ecstatic and can't keep his eyes off the little infant.

Uche Ogbodo says Bunny looks completely like her dad Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Ogbodo shared an adorable video of the young father having a moment with his child, Bobby positioned himself by the side of his baby as he tended to her.

Bobby and his Bunny

An excited bobby blew his daughter kisses, touched her face, grinned from ear to ear and even did a little dance to the amusement of the person recording the video.

In the caption of the post, the actress expressed joy at how excited her boyfriend was to meet their kid and noted that she looks completely like him.

"My Baby can’t get Enough of his baby. And they both look like twins omg. @bobbymaris Beat Me 8-0 on this one."

Watch the video below:

Colleagues and fans congratulate Uche Ogbodo

Congratulatory messages from well wishers filled the comment section, read some of them below:

Kennethokolie:

"Congratulations dear."

Mcshakaracomedian:

"Congratulations."

Halimabubakar:

"My love congratulations dear."

Mofeduncan:

"Congratsssssss."

Moses.roseline:

"This is soooo beautiful, congratulations."

Vjs_signature:

"Baby is going to be so cute."

Uche Ogbodo and Toyin Abraham pray for Anita Joseph

After news of Ogbodo's delivery surfaced, her friend and colleague, Anita Joseph, who had shown her immense support during the pregnancy made sure to celebrate.

It wasn’t long before Uche reciprocated Anita’s kind words, by saying she was next in the pregnancy line.

Another actress, Toyin Abraham, also echoed Uche’s prayers for Anita by also saying that she was next.

Source: Legit