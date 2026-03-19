IBEDC announced power outages affecting multiple communities in Osun State

The disruption was caused by heavy rainfall, technical faults, and maintenance work

The distribution company said efforts are ongoing to restore the electricity supply

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has announced power outages affecting several communities in Osun State, citing heavy rainfall, technical faults, and ongoing maintenance activities.

IBEDC says the disruption was caused by heavy rainfall, technical faults, and maintenance work. Photo: IBEDC.

Source: UGC

The company disclosed this in separate notices issued by its Osun Region, informing customers of disruptions across key electricity feeders, PUNCH reported.

Rainfall disrupts power supply

According to IBEDC, areas connected to the Ede Township 11kV and Ede Water Works 33kV feeders experienced outages following a heavy downpour that affected the electricity infrastructure.

The firm said the weather conditions contributed to faults on the feeders, leading to a temporary loss of supply in multiple locations.

Affected communities listed

The company listed several affected areas, including Nitel, Palace, Poly Junction, C.A.C., Agbale 1, Odo Eja, Kanisuru/Agbale, Hijra, Agbake 2, Gbogunmi, Hijra 2, Top Hill, St Anthony, Ojoro, Akewula, Apena, Sabo, Level Crossing, Deeper Life, Wuraola, Olaiya, Aboto, Barracks, Winner, 440, Sawmill, INEC, Camp Young, Peace Estate, and surrounding communities.

Maintenance and fault resolution ongoing

IBEDC stated that efforts are ongoing to resolve the technical faults and restore the electricity supply as quickly as possible.

The company added that the outages are also linked to routine maintenance work on critical feeders aimed at improving service delivery.

Ikeja Electric lists several areas to face power outages

Earlier, Ikeja Electric informed residents and business owners in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State that they may experience a prolonged power outage lasting up to four months due to scheduled maintenance at a major transmission facility.

The outage is linked to the rehabilitation of a 132kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation at the Amuwo Transmission Station.

According to a statement by the distribution company, the maintenance exercise is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., and will run until Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The affected feeders include:

11-AmuwoINJ-T1 serving Old Ojo Road and Ijesha Express

11-AmuwoINJ-T2 covering Jakande 1 and Jakande 2

33-AmuwoTCN lines supplying Amukoko and Hongxing 1 and 2.

Areas connected to Ede Township and Ede Water Works feeders were impacted. Photo: Contributor.

Source: Getty Images

During the exercise, electricity supply to these areas may be disrupted intermittently as technical teams carry out the upgrade works.

Ikeja Electric explained that the project is aimed at strengthening power infrastructure and improving the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply within the affected communities.

Media house, others affected by rainstorm in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of some parts of Ibadan are counting their losses following a damaging rainstorm in the Oyo state capital city.

The rainstorm that was witnessed in the late evening of Friday, March 13, left many counting their losses.

Legit.ng correspondent gathered that a popular radio station in Ibadan was also torched by the wind that accompanied the rain.

Source: Legit.ng