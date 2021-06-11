Getting good grades in the higher institutions of learning comes with a lot of hard work and dedication and Nigerian ladies have been consistently proving that they are not only beautiful, but also loaded with brains.

Legit.ng presents five Nigerian ladies with outstanding academic results.

1. Dr Ola Sandra

Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe is a beautiful young lady who inspired social media with her outstanding achievements after graduating with distinction in internal medicine and bagging seven awards.

The young lady finished from Imo State University, Owerri. She bagged seven awards including best in paediatrics, biochemistry, and physiology.

Dr Ola bagged seven awards after graduating with distinction. Photo credit: @olasmedicalblog

Source: Instagram

2. Tobi

A young Nigerian lady simply identified as Tobi finished her semester with 5.0 CGPA after getting an A in all her courses.

The young lady inspired many with her result. Photo credit: @tobiolalandu

Source: Instagram

3. Paula-Peace James-Okoro

Paula-Peace James-Okoro made herself and her family proud after becoming the best graduating student of Covenant University with 4.98/5.0 CGPA.

The young lady bagged a first class in Biochemistry.

Paula-Peace James-Okoro is a graduate of Biochemistry. Photo credit: Paula-Peace James-Okoro/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

4. Aishat Dauda

Aishat Dauda graduated with a first class in economics from Elizade University in Ondo state with a CGPA of 3.86/4.0.

People were inspired by the young lady's result and congratulatory messages poured in for her from far and wide.

Aishat Dauda graduated with a first class. Photo credit: Aishat Dauda/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

5. Fatima A Akinola

Fatima A Akinola graduated with a perfect grade of 4.0/4.0 in mathematics from Marshall University, USA.

According to Fatima, the next stop for her is to pursue her PhD in the University of Florida on a fully funded scholarship.

Fatima A. Akinola made herself proud. Photo credit: Fatima A. Akinola/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Source: Legit