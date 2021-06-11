Beauty with Brains: 5 Nigerian Ladies that Stunned Social Media with Their Outstanding Results
Getting good grades in the higher institutions of learning comes with a lot of hard work and dedication and Nigerian ladies have been consistently proving that they are not only beautiful, but also loaded with brains.
Legit.ng presents five Nigerian ladies with outstanding academic results.
1. Dr Ola Sandra
Dr Ola Sandra Ndukwe is a beautiful young lady who inspired social media with her outstanding achievements after graduating with distinction in internal medicine and bagging seven awards.
The young lady finished from Imo State University, Owerri. She bagged seven awards including best in paediatrics, biochemistry, and physiology.
2. Tobi
A young Nigerian lady simply identified as Tobi finished her semester with 5.0 CGPA after getting an A in all her courses.
3. Paula-Peace James-Okoro
Paula-Peace James-Okoro made herself and her family proud after becoming the best graduating student of Covenant University with 4.98/5.0 CGPA.
The young lady bagged a first class in Biochemistry.
4. Aishat Dauda
Aishat Dauda graduated with a first class in economics from Elizade University in Ondo state with a CGPA of 3.86/4.0.
People were inspired by the young lady's result and congratulatory messages poured in for her from far and wide.
5. Fatima A Akinola
Fatima A Akinola graduated with a perfect grade of 4.0/4.0 in mathematics from Marshall University, USA.
According to Fatima, the next stop for her is to pursue her PhD in the University of Florida on a fully funded scholarship.
