- A Nigerian lecturer undergoing his PhD programme in the United States has bagged a prestigious award in the North American country

- Isaiah Adelabu who lectures at the Federal University of Technology Akure received the Graduate School Citation for Excellence in Teaching Award

- The lecturer has been celebrated on social media by Nigerians and the Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University

A lecturer from the Federal University of Technology Akure, Isaiah Adelabu, has made Nigeria proud in the United States where he is undergoing his PhD programme.

Adelabu has been declared a recipient of the Graduate School Citation for Excellence in Teaching Award.

Isaiah Adelabu has been celebrated on social media for his outstanding achievement. Photo credit: Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University

Source: Facebook

He is currently undergoing his PhD programme at the Department of Chemistry, Wayne State University.

Making the disclosure on Facebook, a Nigerian man identified as Salami Ismail El'sama shared a photo of the lecturer and congratulated him.

The chemistry department, Wayne State University, also celebrated the lecturer in a post on its Facebook page.

The department wrote:

"Congratulations to Isaiah Adelabu on receiving a Graduate School Citation for Excellence in Teaching!"

The lecturer took to his LinkedIn page to express gratitude to Wayne State University Graduate School and Wayne State Department of Chemistry, noting that this is the second time he would be bagging the award.

Other Nigerians celebrate Adelabu

Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of El'sama to celebrated Adelabu.

Tayo Tenny said:

"We are proud of your exploits. Congratulations bro."

Anthony Adekunle Famoroti wrote:

"Congrats my dear son in Christ and am proud of you."

Akinfenwa Busuyi Emmanuel commented:

"More feathers, Honourable Capacity of FUTA."

Engr Fagbamila Surulere Adegbola said:

"My personal person, keep winning."

Oyeboade Michael Tosin wrote:

"This man is just uniquely intelligent."

