- A post made by the lady on her stellar achievement quickly went viral, gathering thousands of reactions within a short time

- At just 24 and on her birthday, she has become a barrister at one of the most prestigious places in the world

A young and beautiful Ghanaian lady named Deladem Dzotsi has been called to the bar of England and Wales as a qualified barrister on her 24th birthday.

The lady who made the announcement on her personal Twitter handle, @delademdzotsi, indicated that the grand moment in her life took place on May 27, 2021.

Along with the exciting pronouncement, the beautiful 24-year-old lady attached three photos of herself beaming with elegant smiles in her robe and wig.

Many congratulate the young lady

@nickhobson25 commenting on @delademdzotsi's post said:

"Congratulations! but answer me this. Why do barristers wear wigs? What's the history or meaning?"

Rusty wished her well in the words:

"I hope you have a long and honourable career and one day you can help correct the wrong of the Hillsborough cover-up and lies."

@polirealm described the sight as beautiful in an unprecedented nature:

"Wow, what a beautiful sight! (and maybe the first time in history one of these ridiculous wigs actually looks good on anyone)"

