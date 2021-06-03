- A young Nigerian with the Twitter handle @tobiolalandu has celebrated the result of her hard work in the higher institution

- The brilliant lady scored A in all her courses and got a CGPA of 5.0; she decided to post this on social media and prophesy into her future

- Many social media users reacted to the lady's result as some were kind enough to advise her to not relent on repeating the feat in subsequent semesters

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A young Nigerian lady simply identified as Tobi has taken to social media to celebrate her outstanding first year result.

The lady with the Twitter handle @tobiolalandu posted a photo of her result in which she got an A in all her courses and finished the semester with a 5.0 CGPA.

The young celebrated her outstanding result on social media. Photo credit:@tobiolalandu

Source: Twitter

Celebrating her win, she wrote:

"See result. My future is bright, amen."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Many react to the result

Tweep with the handle @BuchKoncept said:

"Nice one, the sky is just the starting point... Continue on this path, do not relent and also try learn a skill.. A good result and a marketable skill go hand in glove... E no easy abeg, u try."

@Yaseen_ishaq commented:

"It is the easiest thing a student can do."

@LordJaggy wrote:

"100 level fa? That's great, but keep the updates coming in subsequent levels o."

@ifycruize said:

"Don't relax! This was the biggest mistake i made. At 100L I was on top of my game and I felt "ahn ahn this thing is simple na". By 300l when my eye clear, it was too late to remedy the result.babygirl came out with 2:2."

@AkaProgress commented:

"Nice result and congratulations, Starting strong is very important."

Another outstanding result

Legit.ng previously reported that a lady identified as Tuana Yazici celebrated her achievement after graduating with distinction from the higher institution.

Tuana said she took 27 credits in her last semester in school to graduate early and made A+ in all her courses.

According to the lady, she will be doing her masters in International Administration before going to law school.

Source: Legit.ng News