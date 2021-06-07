- Two Nigerian ladies have been massively celebrated on social media as they wrapped up their academic pursuit in a US university in style

- The beautiful Nigerian ladies who are identical twins finished from Western Illinois University together and couldn't hide their excitement

- Well wishes have continued to pour in for the delectable female scholars as they caused an uproar with their graduation pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Two identical twins have broken the internet as they announced their recent academic achievement with joy.

The Nigerian ladies recently bagged their degrees from the Western Illinois University in the United States. One of the ladies identified as Aderoju Rebecca congratulated herself and her sister, Aderoju Racheal, on LinkedIn on the completion of their master's degree programme.

Social media celebrates identical twins as they finish from US varsity Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Aderoju Rebecca

Source: UGC

Rebecca who had a stint with Covenant University, Ogun state, Nigeria acquired a degree in communications while Racheal a degree in English.

What's next for the twins?

In the celebratory post, Rebecca hinted at the next step for them. She stated that they would be starting their PhD programme in the coming months.

She wrote:

"My twin sister Rachael Aderoju and I graduated from our Master’s program from Western Illinois University, from Communication and English programs respectively. We will be starting our PhD program this FALL. Congratulations to us!!

"#mastersdegree #graduation2021"

Social media users joined the duo in their celebrations.

Ayo Banji said:

"Congratulations! I'm so happy, for you both! God is good! Further successes and breakthroughs, in Jesus' name!."

Victoria Ayanfeogooluwa wrote:

"Congratulations babes."

Paul Long hailed:

"Congratulations blackgoddesses."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Father and 2 daughters graduate together

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father had graduated on the same day as his 2 daughters.

In the photos shared on Twitter by a lady @Ave_Canie, all of them except their mother could be seen wearing their graduation gowns.

They had a joyful countenance at achieving a big academic success together as a family. When their photos surfaced online, Nigerians had a lot to say.

Social media users couldn't help but gush over their pictures as they celebrated the graduating family with kind messages.

Source: Legit