- Kim shared a lovely photo on social media of her with Kanye and the kids as she honoured his big day

- The mother of four promised to love the rapper for life and showed no signs of their strained relationship

- The 40-year-old also shared a picture of a young Kanye on her Instagram Story and also one of the two enjoying a night out together

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has left fans guessing after sending a lovely birthday message to estranged hubby Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye enjoying quality moments with their kids. Photo: kimkardashian.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The beauty queen is known to have filed for divorce from the musician back in. February 2021, but her latest message showed no sign of the two splitting up.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, June 8, Kim shared a lovely photo of her and Kanye with the kids on a private jet, with excitement written all over their faces.

In her caption, she promised to love Kanye for life while celebrating his 44th birthday.

"Happy Birthday, Love U for Life!," Kim wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

She continued to honour Kanye with lovely photos on her Instagram Story, where she posted a snap of him as a child.

She also shared another snap from a night out with her kid's dad in which she was wearing his coat while having a warm drink as Kanye made a call.

She captioned it:

"Happy Bday."

Part of Kim's family also shared photos honouring Kanye as a brother and son as they joined the 40-year-old in celebrating her hubby.

There was no sign of strains in the celebrity couple's marriage from the posts, which many have reported to be in turmoil.

Kim breaks down

This was even supported in a recent episode of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians TV show where Kim broke down over her failed marriage with Kanye.

The family - in the episode - took their last on-camera vacation at a 17,000-square-foot property overlooking Lake Tahoe.

However, as they arrived, it was clear there was something wrong with Kim, who immediately announced that she was retiring to her room.

During a confessional, Khloe revealed that Kim had a huge fight with Kanye shortly before their trip and that the mother of four was 'redirecting her sadness, anger, and frustration'.

She could be heard saying:

“I can't do this anymore. I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years," she goes on. "He goes and moves to a different state every year, and I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, and he’s done an amazing job.”

Kim added:

“He deserves someone that can go and support his every move, and go and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that. He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him, and I can’t. I feel like a f**king failure that it’s [my] third f**king marriage,” she cries. “I feel like a f**king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

The businesswoman had to deal with a lot of meltdown from her bipolar hubby back in 2020, which was revealed in several tweets by the rapper on social media.

As of now, not a lot is known about their divorce case and if they were able to finalise it.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit