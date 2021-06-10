- The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF), a coalition of 42 groups, has picked Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi as its preferred presidential candidate in 2023

- Comrade Elliot Afiyo, the group's national chairman, made the announcement at a press conference in Adamawa state

- The group said it is confident the Bauchi state governor can efficiently rule Nigeria and put an end to the nation's numerous challenges

Yola, Adamawa state - Ahead of the next general elections in 2023, the youth leaders in 42 groups in the northern region have reportedly endorsed the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, to run for president.

The Nation reported that the youth leaders made their position known in Yola, the Adamawa state capital at a news conference on Wednesday, June 9, addressed under the umbrella of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF).

Youth leaders in 42 northern groups have endorsed Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed to run for president in 2023.

Source: Facebook

They submitted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governor has all it takes to fix Nigeria and end insecurity, poverty and unemployment.

Legit.ng gathers that the national chairman of the NYLF, Comrade Elliot Afiyo, said Governor Mohammed was picked after a delegation of the youths took a vote among 145 delegates selected from the 19 states in the north.

Afiyo said the governor polled 116 votes to edge out media mogul and businessman, Raymond Dokpesi, who got 23 votes. He said there was only one invalid vote.

He further explained that the group shortlisted the 27 potential presidential candidates from over 100 people for thorough screening before Governor Mohammed and Dokpesi were selected for the final voting.

He said:

“I hereby declare today the 9th of June, 2021 that the NYLF the umbrella body of the 42 Northern Youth Groups has publicly endorsed Senator Bala Mohammed as our choice candidate for the 2023 presidential election under any political party."

Afiyo, who noted that the group is yet to contact Governor Mohammed on its decision, directed all members to immediately commence consultations, lobbying and campaigning for the chosen candidate, Leadership also reported.

Another northern group backs southern candidates

Meanwhile, Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI), another coalition of northern groups, has declared that the north is currently considering certain southern politicians that would receive their support in the 2023 general elections.

The coalition said a majority of northerners are committed to the idea of rotating the presidency between the north and south.

Legit.ng gathered that the group made this known in Abuja on Thursday, June 3, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Muhammed Mubarak, and the secretary, Aminu Muhammed.

