- The Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI) has thrown its weight behind the calls for the rotational president in Nigeria

- AMI made its position known on Thursday, June 3, in Abuja, after consultations with some leaders of the north

- According to the group, it will be fair for the north to allow the south to produce President Muhammadu Buhari's successor in 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI), a coalition of northern groups, has declared that the north is currently considering certain southern politicians that would receive their support in the 2023 general elections.

The Punch reports that the coalition said a majority of northerners are committed to the idea of rotating the presidency between the north and south.

The Arewa Mandate Initiative (AMI) has said that the north is ready to support a presidential candidate from the south in 2023. Credit: @ChibuikeAmaechi, @realRochas

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that the group made this known in Abuja on Thursday, June 3, in a statement issued by its coordinator, Muhammed Mubarak, and the secretary, Aminu Muhammed, in Abuja.

South should produce Nigeria's next president

AMI also noted that consultations across numerous political groups, especially on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platforms in the north in the last three months have shown evidence of the commitment to ensuring that the next president of Nigeria emerged from the southern part of the country.

According to the statement, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; the minister of petroleum, Timipre Sylvia; are among the eminent candidates from the south-south who can succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

It also added that the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha and the governor of Ebonyi state, David Umahi are some of the presidential candidates from the southeast.

Buhari's successor may emerge from south-south or southeast

The list of the prospective candidates from the south-south and the southeast according to the group are:

1. Minister of transportation - Rotimi Amaechi

2. Minister of state, petroleum - Chief Timipre Sylvia

3. Former Senate leader - Victor Ndoma Egba

4. Former governor of Imo state - Rochas Okorocha

5. Minister of science and technology - Ogbomnaya Onu

6. Governor of Ebonyi state - David Umahi

The statement read:

“While the north looks forward to the south to put forward the best and most acceptable material for the office of the president, the Arewa Mandate Initiative, had conducted a survey of the likely personally that could be said to possess the credentials needed to occupy the exalted office of the president of the country.

“Among those that the north might be looking out for, include: The current minister of state, petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylvia, from Bayelsa State, minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi, from Rivers, and Senator Victor Ndoma Egba SAN, a former Senate Leader from Cross River state, all from the south-south.

“For the southeast, names like the former Governor of Imo state, Chief Rochas Okorocha, the current minister of science and technology, Dr. Ogbomnaya Onu, current Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi among others.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Governor Yahaya Bello says he may contest 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, declared that he is considering the possibility of heeding calls on him to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling APC.

It was reported that Bello stated this during a chat with State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday, June 3.

The governor also likened his presidential ambition to the June 12, 1993 elections, saying that dashed hopes would be revived and actualised in 2023.

Source: Legit Nigeria