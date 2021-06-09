Casey Davidson's biography: what is known about Pete Davidson's sister?

Casey Davidson is a former college basketball player. She is best known to the public as the sister of the famous comedian Pete Davidson.

Casey looking lovely. Photo: @caseydavidson

Source: Instagram

Casey was in the basketball team of her school Marist College. She began her basketball career in her high school years and has done excellently at it. What more is there to know about Pete Davidson's sister?

Profile summary

Full name: Casey Davidson

Casey Davidson Alias: Casey

Casey Year of birth: 1997

1997 Place of birth: Staten Island, New York, USA

Staten Island, New York, USA Age: 24 (as of 2021)

24 (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Career: Instagram star and Basketball player

Instagram star and Basketball player Famous as: The sister to Pete Davidson

The sister to Pete Davidson Height in feet and inches: 5'10

5'10 Height in centimetres: 178 cm

178 cm Weight in lb: 121 lbs

121 lbs Weight in kilograms: 55 kg

55 kg Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Marist College

Marist College Mother: Amy Waters Davidson

Amy Waters Davidson Father: Scott Davidson

Scott Davidson Sibling: Pete Davidson

Casey Davidson's biography

The basketball player was born in 1997, and as of 2021, Casey Davidson's age is 23. She was born and raised in Staten Island, New York.

Casey at the beach. Photo: @caseydavidson

Source: Instagram

Pete Davidson's family

Casey is the sister to the famous comedian Pete Davidson. They grew up together and seem to be quite fond of each other. On Pete's 24th birthday on November 16, 2017, his sister shared a hearty message with him on Instagram:

Happy 24th Birthday to the most amazing, inspiring human I know!! Grateful for you everyday. Love you to the moon and back, can’t wait to celebrate this weekend.

Casey and Pete Davidson's parents are Amy Waters Davidson and Scott Michael Davidson. Their father, Scott, was a firefighter, and he passed on during the 9-11 terrorist attacks. Casey often shares tributes to him and expresses how she misses her in some of her posts.

Their mother, Amy Waters Davidson, is a nurse. She has been practising the profession for many years and now works as a nurse in Brooklyn's Xaverian High School.

Education

Casey graduated from Marist College in 2019. She had a flourishing career as a basketball player in her high school and college years.

Casey on her graduation day. Photo: @caseydavidson

Source: Instagram

Career

Pete Davidson's sibling used to play basketball at Marist College during her freshman and sophomore years. She was in the MAAC All-Academic Team in the 2016-2017 season. She appeared in eight games for the Red Foxes, totaling to 19 minutes played and one rebound. She earned her first career steal on February 9 at Quinnipiac.

Casey appeared in 14 games in the 2015-16 season, getting an average of 4.1 minutes per game. This was the season where she scored her career's first points and grabbed her first career rebounds against Creighton on November 15.

The basketball star had begun her career as a junior in high school. She had been named Staten Island Advance Allstar, New York Daily News Allstar, and CHSAA Team MVP. As a senior, she was named Staten Island Advance Allstar, New York Daily News Allstar, CHSAA Team and League MVP for the second consecutive season.

Casey had a small role in her brother's film The King of Staten Island. The film, which features Pete Davidson as well, is a version of his life where he demonstrates some of his struggles. Pete has previously struggled with mental health and has also suffered from Crohn's disease.

Pete Davidson's sister Casey Davidson has been a successful basketball player in her active years in the game. The young lady has a bright future ahead of her.

