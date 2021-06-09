- Three female corps members have got social media talking with their amazing skills displayed in a video

- In the video that was shared by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the corps members could be seen combating their male counterparts

- The combat is a training on how women can defend themselves when they are in danger; and a lot of people have shared their opinions on the video

A heartwarming video of female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) combating their male counterparts has emerged on social media.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, three ladies could be seen training with three men as they all displayed their skills.

The female corps members defeated their male counterparts in combat training. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut

It should be noted that the combat training is aimed at teaching ladies how to defend themselves in the face of danger.

The first female corps member got people cheering on and applauding as she swept her opponent off his feet like a tornado.

Taking a cue from the first female corps member, the second lady shook off the man who attacked her from behind. She also displayed amazing skill and the man dropped to the floor.

The third lady was also hailed after defeating her opponent in a fight that seemed to entertain the audience.

Many react to the video

The comment section of the post was flooded as people shared their reactions.

@official_alviravows said:

"This is so uncalled for, it’s this why they went to school, this govt are trying to divert our attention."

officialchizzyart commented:

"The last girl na AMU killer, congrats."

@iam_benkid wrote:

"The goverment knows we are a joke that's why they never take us serious. Bruh what's this?"

@ogungbesanmustapha said:

"Na the third gal for me."

Young lady does acrobatic with heels

In other news, a good-looking woman caused a massive stir on social media after she was captured somersaulting and standing on her hands.

The unidentified lady showed great body flexibility as she made the moves while on heels.

In the video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, she first stood on her hands and made to walk with it for some seconds before switching to her feet and following it up with an eye-catching somersault.

