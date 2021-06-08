- A big cat lover has dared what many would consider impossible or a death wish as he showed off his cute lionesses

- The Arabian man was seen in a video playing with two lionesses on his bed without exhibiting any form of fear

- The man went on to place his left arm into the mouth of one of the wild animals to the surprise of social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A man has demonstrated that even wild animals may be kept as pets. The Arabian man keeps two big lionesses as pets and showcases them on social media at every point in time.

In a recent video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, the man was at it again. This time, he plays with the big cats on a bed.

Arabian man shares his fun moment with his pet lionesses Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

In the trending video that sends cold shivers down the spine of many that watch it, the Arab man showed no iota of fear as the lionesses move about on the bed.

At a point during the video, he beckons the recorder to touch the lion, to which the person refused.

Daring the lioness

In what came as a shock to viewers, he goes ahead to kiss one of the lionesses and even put his left arm into the mouth of one as if daring it to have a bite.

The video has generated funny reactions among Nigerians.

@scoobynero remarked:

"I no go even gree touch the guy sef !!!! Make e no be say dem done transfer their ability to devour into the guy."

@toysley said:

"It's all fun and games untill the lion takes an extra bite."

@callme_frost commented:

"But my Nigerians can’t do this even if they got money."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Man takes photos with live lions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had showcased how he conquered his fears by taking photos with lions.

He captioned the photos with "Conquer your fears. Achievement unlocked". While Legit.ng cannot at the moment of writing this report verify the pictures, a closer look at Sani's profile shows he is a voracious traveller who has been to 62 cities in 33 countries.

In the first frame, he 'stood' some meters behind a lion and lioness as he held a stick that looks like the one used by shepherds.

The second picture has the lioness standing on a tree and the other lying at the foot of the same tree. In the third shot, the animal was captured in motion mode as Sani 'walked' behind.

Source: Legit.ng