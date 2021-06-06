- Some passengers of a flight had the shock of their lives when the plane dangled in the air for almost 30 minutes before the pilot was able to land it

- The flight was from Abuja to Port Harcourt and its passengers expressed gratitude to God for sparing their lives

- In a video that was shared on social media, the passengers disembarked from the plane and started praising God for journey mercy

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A video making the rounds on social media has got people talking as passengers of a flight could be seen thanking God for sparing their lives.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the passengers disembarked from the plane and started giving gratitude to God.

Some of the passengers give gratitude to God for sparing their lives. Photo credit: @kingtundeednut

Source: Instagram

According to a passenger, the flight from Abuja to Port Harcourt almost ended in tears because the pilot lost control of the plane and almost crashed in the bush.

The passenger said the plane dangled in the sky for almost 30 minutes before the pilot finally got control of it and landed it without casualties.

Many react to the video

Reacting to the video, @30bgnurse said:

"Apart from the entertainment industry, what else works in Nigeria?"

yetundebakare commented:

"That 30 mins will be the Longest 30 mins in their lives. I’m just glad none of the passengers died of shock, this country Na waaa."

@blackgirlgemma wrote:

"This kind of experience can be very scary."

@greatharriet said:

"Thank God for his mercy."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nigerian pilot dance to Wasiu Ayinde's hit song

Leit.ng previously reported that two Nigerian pilots warmed hearts on social media after a video of them emerged in which they could be seen dancing to King Wasiu Ayinde's hit song, Ade Ori Okin.

In the video, one of the pilots could be seen shaking his body to the song while his colleague joined him and started spraying him money.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by @Gidi_Traffic, has generated a lot of reactions on social media as tweeps loved it.

Source: Legit.ng