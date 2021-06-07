A gorgeous-looking lady has showcased great body flexes and skills as seen in a video making the rounds

She stood on her hands, walked with it and quickly switched to a somersault in a marvellous fashion

Her performance has earned her the admiration of many Nigerians on social media with many arguing that their food pattern has made it difficult to pull such a stunt

A good-looking woman has caused a massive stir on social media after she was captured somersaulting and standing on her hands.

The unidentified lady showed great body flexibility as she made the moves while on heels.

Lady stuns the internet as she somersaults on heels Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @kingtundeednut

In the video shared on Instagram by @kingtundeednut, she first stood on her hands and made to walk with it for some seconds before switching to her feet and following it up with an eye-catching somersault.

Internet users reception to her performance

The lady was hailed as many people expressed surprise at how she effortlessly pulled the display off. Some ladies bemoaned how their food pattern ruled them out of ever trying such a feat.

@monalisastephen said:

"Most of us for this Naija no be Eba and Fufu . Na constant Breakfast wey dem dey serve us . Na the breakfast dey lead to the big belle wey we dey carry. Heartbreak is not easy . It’s only food that can help you at that moment."

@sneezemankind remarked:

"Many Nigerian ladies can do this. It’s just that the roads are bad here."

@ayomidate stated:

"My dear beautiful lady! No need to feel bad! Ask her, if she do eat Eba or fufu."

@_adeyola commented:

"What’s there that I can not do huh .lol that small moves.. come let me show you my own move."

