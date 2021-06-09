- A 4 bedroom house that has constant electricity supply and assured security has been put on sale for the sum of N50m

- Situated in Lekki, the apartment also comes with a swimming pool and CCTV to show that it is modern in every way

- Other listings with lesser rooms that is relatively cheaper posted alongside it also came with the same facilities

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

With the relatively bad light situation in the country, a property company is offering a building that gives electricity supply without fail for sale.

In an Instagram post sighted by Legit.ng, the outfit put up an advert for a three-bedroom, three-bedroom with Bq, and four-bedroom for N43m, N46m and, N50m respectively.

One of the attraction points of the house is the constant power it promises. Photo source: @lekki_autos_properties

Source: Instagram

Sharing photos of two buildings in close proximity, it said that among the many things that came with the property are 24 hours light and security. It added it also has a CCTV.

The house located at Lekki Tollgate in Lagos state also has a swimming pool and POP ceiling fitted with a sound system.

Photos of its interior show a furnished kitchen and well-tiled bathroom. All the rooms as shown in the snaps have their modern wardrobes.

As a way to entice a prospective buyer, the advert stated that there is a large compound that makes for a good parking space.

See the Instagram photo below:

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that photos of a three-bedroom house situated in the Lekki area of Lagos state at a sale price of N85 million attracted attention. Snaps of the house show it is one of the several apartments housed in a big building.

The house has CCTV for security and there is an elevator to each of the apartments. There is also a swimming pool. It seems the recreational facility will service all the occupants of the building.

In addition to the three bedrooms, there is also an additional one for a live-in maid. A snap shows the kitchen well furnished.

Source: Legit