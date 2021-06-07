- An apartment unit consisting of three bedrooms, a maid room, and a furnished kitchen is selling for N85 million

- Sited in the Lekki area of Lagos state, the house also has a swimming pool and a great city aerial view for its occupant

- Photos of the house shows a well-tiled hallway and staircase that could be used in place of the installed elevator

Photos of a three-bedroom house situated in the Lekki area of Lagos state at a sale price of N85 million have attracted attention.

Posted by Foladam Equity Limited on Instagram, snaps of the house show it is one of the several apartments housed in a big building.

The house is promised to guarantee the owner needed security they need in a home. Photo source: @lekki_autos_properties

CCTV and elevator available

According to the listing, the house has CCTV for security and there is an elevator to each of the apartments.

There is also a swimming pool. It seems the recreational facility will service all the occupants of the building.

In addition to the three bedrooms, there is also an additional one for a live-in maid. A snap shows the kitchen well furnished.

The patio view of the apartment would look tempting to a prospective buyer. There is also a staircase that could be used as an alternative to the elevator.

Small kitchen, big bathroom

Source: Legit