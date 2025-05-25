Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said President Donald Trump, did not threaten every country

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Sani's post, explaining reasons for Trump's decision

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said United States President Donald Trump has not threatened some people and countries.

Shehu Sani says the oil-rich Arab Gulf countries and Israel are the only people Trump hasn’t threatened. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Saturday, May 24, 2025.

“The Only people Trump didn’t threaten yet are the oil-rich Arab Gulf countries and Israel.”

Nigerians react

@ikecenaexcel

No need for Trump to threaten Nigeria because she's threatened already.

@bakut_zakk87588

Because they add value to US economy and protect US interest in the middle East.

@EricssonOnuorah

You can imagine a little Oil rich Qatar offered Trump an Presidential aircraft, if it was and African oil rich nation they will act petty,so needy & poor inspite of it's natural minerals deposits that could make it's country great,but stealing & looting won't let that work sir.

@Okey_biggy

You are not here when he toured Arab countries and signed billions of contracts with them?

You are not here when he announced break in communication with Isreal for their recent actions?

@AdeniyiKolapo7

Why would he threaten his benefactors when he knows even after office, he will still need their assistance.

@CrisJeweller

Because they focus on their people first and stand on their word no matter what comes.

@Greatix_post

You are forgetting that he hasn’t said anything about APC members.

@MammanAliyu5

The oil rich Arabs are supporting his idea of eliminating Gaza strip and turn it into a resort.

@Abidemi29708014

He can't in this life, those guys respect themselves, they don't go begging for funds like the useless African leaders.

@mrmohkdper

Isreal are the spoiled brats! While the Arabs are cowards injecting trillions of dollars into the United States economy!!!!

@EdiyoMonday

Because he is begging them not to join BRICS and to normalize relations with Israel.

@GodwinsonFate

Trump didn’t threaten Nigeria cause Nigerians are already threatening Nigeria

Trump 'ambushes' South African President

Recall that President Trump used a White House meeting to confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The US leader accused the country of failing to address claims of widespread and targeted killing of white farmers.

To back his claims of genocide in South Africa, Trump played a video in the Oval Office in an awkward moment.

US President Trump orders first airstrike in Africa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Trump ordered the bombing of ISIS targets and other terrorists in Somalia.

The airstrikes are the first Trump will order after assuming office as US president on January 20, 2025.

The US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared more details about the coordinated airstrikes targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives.

