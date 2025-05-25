Shehu Sani Mentions Countries US President Trump Hasn’t Threatened, “The Only people"
- Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said President Donald Trump, did not threaten every country
- Senator Sani President Trump has not threatened the oil-rich Arab Gulf countries and Israel since assuming office
- Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Sani's post, explaining reasons for Trump's decision
CHECK OUT: Understand How to Create a Steady Income with Subscriptions and Exclusive Content — So You’re Not Just Hoping for the Next Payout, You Know It’s Coming
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international
FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said United States President Donald Trump has not threatened some people and countries.
Senator Sani said President Trump has not threatened the oil-rich Arab Gulf countries and Israel.
He stated this via his X handle @ShehuSani on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
“The Only people Trump didn’t threaten yet are the oil-rich Arab Gulf countries and Israel.”
Nigerians react
@ikecenaexcel
No need for Trump to threaten Nigeria because she's threatened already.
@bakut_zakk87588
Because they add value to US economy and protect US interest in the middle East.
@EricssonOnuorah
You can imagine a little Oil rich Qatar offered Trump an Presidential aircraft, if it was and African oil rich nation they will act petty,so needy & poor inspite of it's natural minerals deposits that could make it's country great,but stealing & looting won't let that work sir.
@Okey_biggy
You are not here when he toured Arab countries and signed billions of contracts with them?
You are not here when he announced break in communication with Isreal for their recent actions?
@AdeniyiKolapo7
Why would he threaten his benefactors when he knows even after office, he will still need their assistance.
@CrisJeweller
Because they focus on their people first and stand on their word no matter what comes.
@Greatix_post
You are forgetting that he hasn’t said anything about APC members.
@MammanAliyu5
The oil rich Arabs are supporting his idea of eliminating Gaza strip and turn it into a resort.
@Abidemi29708014
He can't in this life, those guys respect themselves, they don't go begging for funds like the useless African leaders.
@mrmohkdper
Isreal are the spoiled brats! While the Arabs are cowards injecting trillions of dollars into the United States economy!!!!
@EdiyoMonday
Because he is begging them not to join BRICS and to normalize relations with Israel.
@GodwinsonFate
Trump didn’t threaten Nigeria cause Nigerians are already threatening Nigeria
Trump 'ambushes' South African President
Recall that President Trump used a White House meeting to confront South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The US leader accused the country of failing to address claims of widespread and targeted killing of white farmers.
To back his claims of genocide in South Africa, Trump played a video in the Oval Office in an awkward moment.
US President Trump orders first airstrike in Africa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Trump ordered the bombing of ISIS targets and other terrorists in Somalia.
The airstrikes are the first Trump will order after assuming office as US president on January 20, 2025.
The US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth shared more details about the coordinated airstrikes targeting ISIS-Somalia operatives.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.