Have you been holding off on wearing your favourite shades of colours because you feel they are 'too bright' for your skin tone? Well, this article is for you.

For the longest time, there has been a perception about how dark-skinned women should dress and the specific colours that suit their skin.

Well, this is far from the case when you bring the focus down to African women. In a country like Nigeria where ankara fashion - known for its bright designs - is a hot trend, it is futile avoiding bright colours.

Black girls know how to rock bold colours. Photo credit: Waje, Khloe, Linda Osifo, Bisola

Source: Instagram

But despite this, there are loads of people who believe that dark-skinned women should avoid bright coloured looks as they are of the opinion the contrast these colours create with their skin is unflattering.

Well, they couldn't be more wrong.

As a matter of fact, dark-skinned women have always rocked phenomenal outfits that incorporate some of our favourite bursts of colour. Looking at Nigerian celebrities from the likes of Beverly Naya to BBNaija's Khloe, our stylish ladies have always shined in every shade.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some dark-skinned female celebrities rocking bold colours in style. Hold on to your seats because you're in for a colourful ride.

Check them out below:

1. Linda Osifo in a stunning yellow wrap dress

2. Khloe in a vibrant burnt orange mini dress

3. Bisola in two shades of pink

4. Funke Akindele in the gorgeous ice-blue belted dress

5. Omawumi in a green adire set

6. Waje in an electric purple dress

7. Beverly Osu proves black girls can rock colourful hairdos as well

8. Mercy Johnson in a stylish yellow jumpsuit

9. Beverly Naya in a colourful lemon attire

