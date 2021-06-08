When it comes to mainstream Nigerian fashion, it is no news that loud, shiny and daring looks take the front seats. From exotic and extravagant hair extensions, bold makeup and boisterous outfits, there is no dulling the shine of a Nigerian celebrity when it comes to living in the spotlight.

And then there is Genevieve Nnaji, the minimalist queen steady killing it on the fashion scene.

If there is ever a list of celebrities who don’t try too hard yet, almost always break the internet with their photos, the beautiful ebony actress will unarguably come up top.

Oftentimes, people associate minimalism in fashion with being ‘boring’, However, they couldn’t be farther from the truth.

Minimal is anything but boring. As a matter of fact, a perfectly put-together minimalist look has the same powerful effect of polka dots, tribal prints and neon colours - albeit with a lot more craft and subtlety. And this is something Genevieve knows a lot about.

The award-winning actress is a boss in minimalist fashion. Photo credit: @genevievennaji

With a following of over eight million on Instagram, the award-winning actress and filmmaker is a boss when it comes to keeping things simple, yet classy.

For Genevieve, achieving a classy and elegant look doesn't always have to require much. Sometimes, light makeup and a simple plain dress are all one needs to get that desired edgy look.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights 10 of her looks from over the years which prove that she is indeed the Nigerian celebrity minimalist queen.

Check them out:

1. Queening in brown

2. Sheer checker dress with a black skirt

3. Once in a while, she serves a burst of colours

4. Her look to the Marrakesh Film Festival in 2018 for her film, Lion Heart

5. Serving angelic vibes in this sheer-like gathered maxi dress

6. 'Black, but make it very chic'

7. Rocking a red simple maxi dress with a cute bow

8. In 2017, Genevieve stunned in this Bridget Awosika signature 2-piece

9. In 2016, she served major old Hollywood vibes for the premiere of the movie, Wedding Party

10. Her elegant look at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016

Genevieve Nnaji is certainly one Nigerian celebrity who is astute when it comes to fashion and style, and her fans are totally here for it!

