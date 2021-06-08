- Jay-Z and Meek Mill surprised businessman and New England Patriots owner with a luxurious drop-top Bentley recently

- The wealthy businessman turned 80 a few days ago and he couldn't get the car anywhere but the US rappers and their partners including Michael Rubin bought the car for him

- Meek Mill took to social media to share the precious moment when Kraft was surprised with the convertible whip while he was chilling at his home

US rappers Jay-Z and Meek Mill and their business partners surprised New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, with a drop-top Bentley.

Kraft turned 80 recently and had been looking for the luxurious whip exactly like the one they bought him with no luck. So the American superstars and Sixers partner Michael Rubin used their connections to buy the old man the convertible Bentley.

Robert Kraft turned 80 recently and Jay Z & Meek Mill surprised the New England Patriots owner with a brand new Bentley. Image: @beyonce, @meekmill

Meek Mill took to Instagram and shared a video taken on the day they surprised the wealthy Kraft with the epic gift. In the clip, Rubin walks Kraft out of his house to present him with the expensive blue car.

Meek captioned his post:

"Drop top Bent for Kraft?????????? awwwwww lol HBD Robert."

In the video, Kraft asks how they got the whip and Rubin tells him:

"We have connections."

The New England Patriots

The New England Patriots are a professional American football team based in the Greater Boston area. They compete in the National Football League as a member club of the league's American Football Conference East division, according to Wikipedia.

Social media users took to the rapper's comment section to share their views on his post. Check out some of the comments below:

lizairizarry wrote:

"Omg this is so sweet."

tafia_official said:

"That’s love."

ddklineking commented:

"No matter how much money someone got there's nothing like a gift from the heart, the feeling is different this is dope?? HBD Robert."

gorgeousjaimie said:

"Awww, that’s nice. Happy Birthday."

vanity202 wrote:

"He is so overwhelmed."

balangalang added:

"This is amazing. Happy birthday to the goat."

