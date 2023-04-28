Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti, has taken to social media to share some new photos

In the latest Instagram uploads, the Nollywood actress posed for some snapshots in an intricately designed wavy turquoise dress

Meanwhile, Queen Naomi rocking a structured draped look with sheer detailing

Mercy Aigbe is unarguably one of the leading fashionistas in the Nigerian film industry.

The Nollywood actress and fashion entrepreneur slays effortlessly, be it traditional, casual or formal wear.

Photos of Mercy Aigbe in a turquoise gown. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The mother of two recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos, and she slayed in them - as always.

In the photos, the ivory beauty donned a gorgeous wavy look designed by @beccaniddlesnstitches.

The look featured a bedazzled bodice and sleeves, and a sequin floor-length skirt.

For her face, she rocked a glossy-lipped glam look and wore her weave in a half ponytail style. The look spelt elegance and perfection all in one.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng