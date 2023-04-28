Popular Yoruba movie actress, Kemi Afolabi, recently took to social media to share new photos

The actress turned a year older on Friday, April 28, and sported a regal traditional look for her birthday

In other celebrity news, fellow actress Mide Martins rocked several looks for her special day as well

Birthdays are special and for many people, they are worth capturing in still photos.

Kemi Afolabi marked a new age on Friday, April 28, and she took to her Instagram page to bless fans with new photos.

The popular Yoruba movie actress and filmmaker had a photo shoot in which she opted for a regal traditional look.

In the photos, the actress paid homage to the Benin culture by rocking an off-shoulder floor-length red dress covered in beaded embellishments.

She accessorised with a coral crown and multiple layers of beads around her neck. The actress embodies royalty with this beautiful look.

Check out the photos below:

