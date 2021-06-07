- Prophet Sheperd Bushiri has added himself to the long list of notable figures sharing their messages of condolences at the news of TB Joshua's passing

- The notorious prophet made sure to make it known that he intends to continue the good work Joshua and his ministry began so many years back

- Mzansi social media users had nothing but positive responses to the post, sharing their own messages of condolences

Controversial Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has taken to Facebook to share a heartfelt message of condolences over recently deceased Pastor TB Joshua.

The sudden news of his passing has definitely rocked many across the globe, none more so than those doing the Lord's work themselves.

Bushiri had nothing but good things to say about the late TB Joshua. Images: Getty, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri/Facebook

Source: UGC

Bushiri pens his heartfelt message

Bushiri has shared his condolences while at the same time made it known he intends to continue the work that Joshua started.

"In your rest, General, I celebrate your mission: you came, you preached, you touched souls and you demonstrated to the world that God is still speaking today. Rest, great General for I shall forever live your mission," he solemnly wrote.

Social media reactions

Social media users shared nothing but kind and empathetic messages in response to the heartfelt post. Check out some of the comments below:

Dinesh Branson:

"Our beloved Prophet who has brought inspiration, love and kindness to so many, left this world today, but the impact he leaves in our hearts will not."

Melrose Vincent Clarke:

"He has played his part, achieved so much in such a short time. A man after God's heart. Nigeria needs you most at this time but God has the final say. Rest on, Great Prophet of our time."

Mis Bee:

"He died at such a young age. Rest, man of God."

Kondly Chindenga:

"He said, and I quote, "Time for everything, time to come here for prayers, time to return home after service"... Prophet TB Joshua has indeed fought a good fight of faith."

TB Joshua's wife speaks

Evelyn, the wife of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations narrated the incident that led to the passage of the late pastor.

Legit.ng reported that the late pastor's wife said her husband ended his race prayerfully.

She revealed that the televangelist spent about three hours in prayer before the last service on the mountain and appeared to be very healthy.

Evelyn noted that he never showed any sign of illness or worry and that his main concern was about the prayer line they offered to Indians against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Legit Nigeria