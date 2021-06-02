- Top Nigerian singer Davido’s former fiancée, Chioma, seems to be moving on with her life despite relationship troubles

- The mother of one got people talking about her striking beauty after she shared a video of herself in the gym

- Chef Chi as she is fondly called also showed off her routine as she described how she kickstart her day

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s relationship with Chioma was no doubt an enviable one but things eventually went south and they parted ways.

The chef has since moved on with her life and has also been more active on social media.

Davido's Chioma has moved on Photo credit: @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

In a recent post on Instagram, the mother of one flaunted her banging body in a grey gym wear.

Chioma also showed off her exercise routine as she used the treadmill and exercised her arms with dumbells.

In the caption, she described the events that help her kickstart her day.

She wrote:

"How I love to start my mornings lately, I wake up in the morning, have my herbal tea, then I dash to the gym!'

Check out the post:

Nigerins flooded the comment section with compliments for the beautiful young lady, read some of them below:

Bellaalubo:

"This kind body fit start rap career o."

This_niniola:

"Chioma fine sha."

Maybelle_boma:

"Chioma is glowing."

Akosuamansah_:

"This girl is the prettiest girl ever."

Sylviaposh12:

"Beautiful Chef Chi."

Her_excellency24:

"You so beautiful, fitness all the way."

Symply_daami:

"Too glam."

Tolanibaj:

"It’s the bawdy fuh me."

Moving on

Source: Legit.ng