- Top Nigerian singer Davido’s former fiancée, Chioma, seems to be moving on with her life despite relationship troubles

- The mother of one appears to be looking for a new place to stay, going by a recent post on social media

- Series of videos of fancy apartments with a nice view of the sea was posted and it revealed that Chioma is going apartment hunting

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s relationship with Chioma was no doubt an enviable one but things eventually went south and they parted ways.

Well, the singer’s former bae appears to no longer be stuck in the past and is now moving on with her life.

According to reports gathered from social media, the mother of one was looking for a new apartment to stay.

In videos shared on the Instagram story by one @Gidient and reposted by Chioma, several posts were made showing fancy apartments that boasted lovely views of the sea.

In one of the short clips, it was revealed that it was a search for an apartment for Chioma.

Lovely views of the apartments under consideration as Chioma goes house hunting. Photos: @gidient, @thechefchi

Fans believe Davido still loves Chioma despite their troubles

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a great number of Davido's fans on social media were of the opinion that the singer is still in love with the mother of his son, Chioma.

He recently got people talking after he shared clips of himself rocking a customised shawl on his Instagram story channel.

The black and white shawl had the face of a younger version of his third child and son, Ifeanyi printed on it.

This came days after the singer announced to the world that the toddler is his heir apparent.

As expected, a lot of Nigerians had opinions concerning the beautiful shawl, with quite a number saying that he is probably warming his way back to Chioma's heart.

