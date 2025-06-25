The Lagos state government environmental team is still on its enforcement exercise in several locations across the state

Two relaxation spots and 180 buildings have been sealed in the latest exercise, while 20 arrests were made

The Commissioner for Waterfront infrastructure development disclosed the reasons for the shutdown of the facilities

Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon, a Legit.ng journalist, has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The Lagos State government has sealed two leisure beaches, Timeless Beach and Iceland Beach, alongside 180 other buildings.

This enforcement exercise was carried out by the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development at the Okun-Ajah, Eti-Osa axis of Lagos State, on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

The properties were said to have encroached on the state-owned land, and the owners failed to comply with the summons on the matter.

Source: Facebook

Explaining the reasons for the closure, the state Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Dayo Alebiosu, said that the defaulters had ignored several contravention notices and summons from the state government.

This left the government with no option but to enforce compliance through the shutdown. He said:

“This level of disregard for laid-down rules and property ownership cannot be tolerated. The state government has made efforts to engage the affected parties, but their refusal to comply has left us with no choice.”

Alebiosu revealed that some of the defaulters who complied with the summons had been provided a list of requirements stipulated by the law, and issued their E-survey documents after fulfilling said requirements.

The others refused to heed the summons and went on to erect their illegal structures.

During the enforcement exercise, the team also arrested 20 defaulters, and the commissioner assured that they would face the full wrath of the law.

Lagos state government pulls down structures at Apongbon

In a similar exercise, the Lagos state government demolished illegal structures and shanties at the Apongbon bridge, and on the setback of the Savage/ Elegbata/ Bombata drainage channel, Lagos Island.

Several buildings under construction were also sealed off for placing construction materials and building equipment on the roads and on drainage channels.

The government mandated that the owners take their building materials and equipment off the roads and channels before they could continue construction.

Lagos to demolish buildings at Banana Island

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government was marking illegal structures on Banana Island for demolition.

The structures to be demolished were those that failed to comply with government rules and regulations.

The owners failed to respond to earlier summons. Photo credit: LASG

Source: Facebook

The government offered two weeks of grace before the marked buildings were demolished on the grounds that they compromised public safety.

Lagos State Begins Demolition of Illegal Structures

In related news, the Lagos state government is set to commence demolition of illegal structures.

Legit.ng reported that a 90-day amnesty period was issued to the property owners to comply with the Lagos state building regulations.

With the grace period over, the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) is set to demolish all structures that compromise public safety or run afoul of the state building regulations.

Source: Legit.ng