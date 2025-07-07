A Nigerian bride has shared her pain on social media after her wedding ceremony was cancelled by her pastor on the day of the wedding

According to the heartbroken bride, her hands immediately began to shake when the pastor made the unexpected announcement

The bride disclosed the reason behind the cancellation of her wedding, and mixed reactions from netizens trailed the video

A Nigerian bride was devastated and filled with anxiety after her pastor unexpectedly cancelled her wedding.

She shared a video on TikTok narrating her experience and it quickly went viral and garnered lots of comments.

Nigerian pastor cancels lady's wedding on D-day due to her father's absence. Photo credit: @bekee332/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bride shares why pastor cancelled her wedding

The bride, known on TikTok as @bekee332, stated that the pastor's announcement caused a physical reaction, as her hands began to shake uncontrollably.

According to the bride, the reason behind the cancellation was her father's absence from the ceremony.

Despite sending a representative, it was still deemed insufficient to proceed with the wedding.

The bride shared an emotional video from her wedding day, capturing the moment when the announcement was made.

The clip showed her looking distressed in her wedding gown, while the guests appeared stunned.

Bride's hands begin to shake as pastor abruptly cancels her wedding. Photo credit: @bekee332/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She narrated:

"Life is so private. Nobody knows they cancelled my wedding. My hands were shaking when the pastor announced it. This is me immediately after the announcement hoping they will change their minds. Wedding was scheduled for 10am but this was me around 3pm still waiting. At this point, my husband was already outside with them. My wedding was called off because my father couldn't make it to the wedding but sent a representative."

Reactions as bride's wedding gets cancelled

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Vawulence-Headquarters said:

"Probably the father reached out to the church that he wasn’t acknowledged through out the process. Make Ona dey give us full gist make we understand."

@Sweet Sally reacted:

"How is this a reason for a wedding to be cancelled???? There is more to it but you aren't saying it. So what about those that their Papas are dead will they go and raise them from the death before they bless their marriage??? This story is not clear."

@_harnytah said:

"I'm still trying to understand this whole thing abeg. What church will decide to cancel a wedding because your dad couldn't make it to your wedding. Like why would u decide to ruin a bride's special day because of that????"

@𝐒𝐀𝐋 said:

"My Father was sick and his brother represented him. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. My dad ensured that he lived long enough to see that I’m able to provide and in safe hands before he started detorating and giving up. I miss him so badly."

@Fejipraise commented:

"My mom was dead at the time I was getting married and my mom’s brothers tried to act up during the wedding. Na the pastor even tell him security to arrest them if they come during the wedding. A church would also stop a wedding if it’s a registered church and they discover that the man is still legally married as at the time of your wedding. Ur papa no call them."

@corper ladeh said:

"Well God knows the best sha because bi trust myself I will call another pastor to come and blessed us In the reception."

@samke commented:

"Home affairs is here for such things. They are not Gods I was going to get married dark or blue get someone to bless the rings party goes on next morning we go book with home affairs finish."

@Necil Mandy2 added:

"Is this a reason to cancel, during my wedding my mother in law wasn’t there when we were suppose to sign our marriage certificate immediately the church asked my husband to pick trusted witness he did and the wedding continue. Nawa for ur own church please I’m Anglican oo."

Watch the video here:

Bride cancels wedding on D-day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the heartbreaking story of a Nigerian bride who suddenly cancelled her wedding on the D-day.

According to the story, the bride locked herself in a room and refused to come out despite having a makeover and dressing up for the wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng