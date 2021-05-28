- Famous Ghanaian actress, Nikki Samonas, told one of her fans to wake up from his dreams after the gentleman declared he wanted to marry her

- Nikki was a little witty in her reply but this did not stop other people from making similar comments about the actress

- It all started after the Ghanaian Actress shared a couple of beautiful pictures that dazzled her fans

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nikoletta Samonas, a Ghanaian actress and a freelance model, popularly known by her fans as Nikki Samonas, has barefacedly told one of her fans on social media to stop dreaming about her.

This happened after the actress shared a beautiful set of pictures online, which got a gentleman with the handle, @mo_jaabs wishing to be her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Wake up from the dream -Nikki Samonas tells fan who says he wants to marry her Credit: @Nikkisamonas

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The alumna of both Holy Child High School and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology's words to the gentleman were:

"Wake up from the dream, your mum is calling you."

This reply did not stop other people from crushing on the actress.

@CDebloved:

"You look like one angel I saw couple of nights back in my dreams, I think her name is milibel’ name of both worlds."

@brabenefit:

"Nikki. But take this and ponder on it “if I were a cop I would have arrested you for being so beautiful.'"

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Singer Jaywon and his cute son

Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Jaywon proudly showed off his handsome little boy in a series of photos on his Instagram page.

They also seemed to be happy in each other's company as the photo reeked of contentment and cuteness overload.

Taking to the caption, Jaywon noted that he does not need a filter with his baby boy.

Fans and followers flooded Jaywon's comment section with beautiful compliments.

Source: Legit