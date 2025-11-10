A video of comedian Bovi making a joke about celebrity marriages as he cited music star 2Baba as a case study has gone viral

Bovi rated 2Baba as the only man who left one marriage to start another while successfully skipping the divorce process

The comedian's comment about the "African Queen" music star has since ignited reactions from many Nigerians

Nigerian comedian and actor Bovi Ugboma has recently generated buzz over his comment about music star Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba. While speaking at a recent event in Lagos, Bovi emphasised the importance of personal happiness over societal expectations in marriage.

The comedian, known for his witty jokes on life and relationships, said:

“Some people like to announce their divorce, and some don’t. All that matters is your happiness.”

Bovi went on to cite examples from the Nigerian entertainment industry, noting that several celebrities chose happiness over staying in marriage.

In his words:

“Uche jumped out of marriage and nobody knew. 2face is the only man who left one marriage for the next and successfully skipped the divorce process.”

Bovi concluded that personal happiness should be prioritised by not only women but men as well, stressing that choosing what brings fulfilment and peace was more important than public perception.

Recall that after 2Baba publicly announced the end of his marriage to actress Annie Idibia, now Annie Macaulay, the "African Queen" star moved on with Edo lawmaker Natasha Osawaru.

The video of comedian Bovi speaking about 2Baba is below:

Reactions to Bovi's comment about 2Baba

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

Only1Justus said:

"That line hits so hard because… true talk: 2face (2Baba) really does seem like he leveled up in love without the messy paperwork. Nigerians will be like, “Abeg, show us the cheat code!"

charliebeato commented:

"No release clause. His name is 2Baba. The 2 means something."

Austeiin said:

"Dem go beat this Bovi one day for street."

ehoiakim101 reacted:

"Seems VENITA is new to the crew She no know sey these people roast each other for a living The funniest part is BOVI is not saying it because Tu-Baba is not there, if Tu-Baba was there, BOVI go tell camera man make dem put Tuface for big screen as e Dey roast am.."

Privateironeyes said:

"But Bovi and 2baba na hoodboys for festac na, no be today e just Dey roast ham."

Ikezubix said:

"Why’s she saying no no no… spoilt the joke. Don’t put that woman on the stage with Bovi ever again."

misurchi said:

"What about yul edochie? That he has not divorced yet does not mean he won’t. Yul eventually did. But the time the first wife is ready to settle with someone else they will proceed with the divorce."

