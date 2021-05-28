- A Nigerian family recently threw a lovely birthday surprise for their help

- The help was sent on a quick errand to enable the surprise company make the day a memorable one for the celebrant

- The young lady was obviously overjoyed as she danced and opened her gifts

- She also thanked her bosses for being kind to her

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian help was recently thrown a big birthday surprise by the family she works with and the sweet video soon went viral on social media.

Many times, the stories of bosses and their helps that make it to the internet are not always positive and it was a breath of fresh air to see a thoughtful family make their house help’s birthday a memorable occasion.

In the video which was shared by the company that handled the surprise, The Surprise Factory, they showed the moment the help realised her bosses had planned something for her big day.

A Nigerian maid was pleasantly surprised after her bosses threw her a birthday party. Photos: @thesurprisefactoryy

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed

It was disclosed in the video that the madam of the house sent the help on a quick errand to enable them set up their surprise. When she returned, a trumpeter started to play a birthday tune and then she realised what was happening.

The birthday girl shrieked and jumped around in excitement. In no time, she was presented with a birthday cake decorated with sparklers and also sprayed with confetti.

The birthday girl was also presented with lovely balloons as she opened her presents. She was given a lovely black dress and a nice red bag.

In no time, the help entertained those present with her funny dance moves. She eventually thanked her bosses and explained how happy she was about her birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the lovely video below:

See more photos of the celebrant below:

Nigerians on social media were also quite impressed by the beautiful display of love and affection from the boss to their staff and were pleased that the help’s day was made. Read some of their comments below:

Lookzbylhar:

“She's so happy God bless her boss too.”

Onlychefhalima:

“Omg, so funny and beautiful God bless her and her wonderful boss.”

Oluwaladeayomi:

“Wow I'm still blushing ... It's so obvious she's well taking care of see her skin sef May God bless her boss abundantly.”

Opuenealli:

“Wow her skin ... God bless the madam... And this is really funny..”

Gemsbyzee:

“Aww This just made my day. It’s the dance for me.”

Terrifik_t:

“Omo..... her dance lasan .... good boss.”

_Theladybanke:

“The best in a while!!!!! I laughed and cried”

Babykaay14:

“Of all the surprises ...this is the best ...cus of the person in question ...this is so beautiful ...the happiness was from her deepest heart .....”

Nice one.

Another surprise party

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a second surprise birthday party was thrown for Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, by cast and crew members of popular TV show, The Johnsons.

The movie star clocked 47 on May 15 and her life has been filled with celebration and fanfare since then.

A birthday party was thrown for the movie star and she was obviously pleased by the touching gesture going by her reaction on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit Newspaper