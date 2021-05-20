- Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, clocked 47 on May 15

- Since the movie star turned a new age, she has been receiving an outpour of love from her fans and colleagues

- The cast and crew members of The Johnsons TV show threw Ameh another surprise birthday party

- This great show of love came after the movie star lost her only child, Aladi Godsgift, in October 2020

Much loved Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh’s fans and colleagues have been going all out to show their affection for her especially on the occasion of her 47th birthday.

The movie star clocked a year older on May 15 and her life has been filled with celebration and fanfare since then.

Despite receiving numerous well-wishes and gifts from fans and colleagues, the movie star’s co-stars and crew members on the popular TV show, The Johnsons, treated her to another surprise.

The Johnsons cast and crew members threw Ada Ameh another surprise birthday party. Photos: @adaameh

A birthday party was thrown for the movie star and she was obviously pleased by the touching gesture going by her reaction on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ameh posted a video from her surprise party. In the short clip, the cast and crew members showered her with cakes, drinks, prayers and well-wishes.

In her caption, the movie star showed her gratitude to them. See the video below:

Read some of the comments from fans to the post below:

Omodarl:

"With all I've been seeing, it just shows that if you're good,you will be celebrated. You deserve it ma'am."

Ceejay5:

"You are love, because you gave love. Wishing you all your bday wishes"

Oriyomijoseph:

"Congratulations ma "

Jummycutey:

"You are blessed ma. God bless them all❤️"

Legit.ng had earlier reported that actress Empress Njamah threw the first surprise party for Adah Ameh and numerous Nollywood stars were in attendance.

Nigerian celebrities including Desmond Elliot, Jennifer Eliogu, Fred Amata, Daddy Showkey were a part of Ameh's birthday celebration which took place on May 15.

