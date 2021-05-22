- Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, recently met one of his grandchildren for the first time

- The billionaire’s son, Adewale aka Chairman HKN, shared a video of his dad meeting his daughter, Oluwayemisi

- The old man was filled with smiles as he played with the baby girl who also returned his cheerful smile

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, is obviously a proud granddad and he recently met one of his granddaughters for the first time.

The music star’s brother, Adewale Adeleke aka Chairman HKN, shared the adorable video on his page showing the moment his father met his daughter, Oluwayemisi.

The billionaire was obviously very pleased to be meeting his granddaughter seeing as he played with her and tried to make her smile, a feat he was able to achieve.

Davido's billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, meets granddaughter Oluwayemisi for the first time. Photos: @chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

The meeting was filled with laughter, smiles and happiness as the billionaire met with another of his grandchildren.

Adewale shared the video and explained in the caption that Oluwayemisi was meeting her grandpapa for the first time.

He wrote:

“Oluwayemisi meeting her grandpa for the first time! ❤️❤️❤️”

See the adorable video below:

Fans were thrilled by the meeting and shared their reactions in the comment section. Read what some of them had to say below:

_Realsean10:

“See billionaire with grandchild ”

Joy.vette:

“Rich people laugh different”

Likee_mercy:

“The baby has to smile o, because she knows money dey future is bright”

Bodied_by_chi:

“I just saw Imade in papa’s face the resemblance is uncanny”

Ngmichael1:

“Cute baby ... this David papa na fine man sha ”

_Officialtalented_:

“Na Pikin wey know say money dey on ground for am dey laugh like that ”

So adorable.

In other news relating to the billionaire family, Legit.ng reported that Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, reacted in a funny way after the singer bought a heavily studded frog pendant after Wizkid called him a frog voice in 2017.

In a post on Twitter, Adewale Adeleke applauded the singer for making lemonade out of lemons. According to him, Davido made a chain out of an insult.

Source: Legit