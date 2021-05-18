- Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke aka Chairman HKN, has reacted to the singer’s latest heavily studded jewellery

- Adewale applauded his brother for making jewellery out of an insult

- Recall that in 2017, Wizkid had called Davido frog voice in a tweet that later went viral on social media

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently unveiled his latest jewellery and his big brother, Chairman HKN, has reacted to it.

Davido got himself a heavily studded pendant of a frog face and his brother seemed to be very amused by it.

In a post on Twitter, Adewale Adeleke applauded the singer for making lemonade out of lemons. According to him, Davido made a chain out of an insult.

Davido's brother Adewale Adeleke reacts to his new frog pendant. Photos: @chairmanHKN, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Adewale’s tweet reads:

“Turned insult into chain lol gotta love OBO!”

See the post below:

Recall that another top singer, Wizkid, had thrown shade at Davido on Twitter and called him frog voice in 2017. The post later went viral and the name stuck with Davido’s haters as they continued to call him frog voice.

Wizkid had tweeted:

“My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice. Frog face”

See the 2017 tweet below:

Well after Chairman HKN’s tweet, tweeps had interesting things to say about it. Read some of the comments below:

This Wizkid fan wrote:

This tweep said Wizkid was giving the Adeleke family sleepless nights:

Banjolee tweeted:

Heaven had this to say about Davido:

Interesting.

Legit.ng earlier reported on the reactions of fans after Davido unveiled his new and heavily studded frog pendant.

Since his emergence in the music industry, the singer’s voice has often been trolled with many likening him to a frog.

The Fem crooner finally had a pendant made into the image of a frog, the heavily studded piece sat on a chain that shone brightly under the light.

In reaction, a fan @AmosCatalyst commented:

"Burna boy go de reason how he go beg one of the pendants customizers to help am run gorilla own of N357k. Your influence is too much."

