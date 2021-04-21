- A lady is in a celebratory mood as her desperate move at getting a job has eventually paid off

- The Nigerian lady named Praise Akatele who had gone viral in March for taking to the street with cardboard to beg for a job has finally got one

- She expressed gratitude to everyone who contributed to making her outcry go viral

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to announce that she is now gainfully employed.

The lady identified as Praise Atakele had gone viral sometime in March as she was captured with cardboard in hand on the streets of Abuja begging for a job.

Companies reached out to Praise Atakele after her story went viral on social media Photo Credit: @Resphanto, @PraiseAtakele

Source: Twitter

The Master's degree holder in marketing communications on Tuesday, April 20 shared an office photo as she wore a smile.

Praise who holds a B.Sc in mass communication said some companies reached out to her after her story went viral. She however did not mention the particular company that employed her.

The elated lady went on to appreciate everyone who in one way or the other contributed to making her desperate move viral.

She tweeted:

"I want to say a very Big Thank you & God bless everyone that retweeted, tagged potential recruiters and also reposted my story on their various social media platforms and for those companies that reached out to me, thank you for the offers.

"Good news is, I finally got a job!"

Nigerians joined her in her celebration as they congratulated her. Others offered her advice.

@ChefJlove said:

"Make sure you use the opportunity u have to help others.

"Many men will approach u for Marriage but please pray to God’s direction before you accept anyone.

"Congratulations dear and a big thanks to your new company.

"May u be a blessing to your family."

@JerryChijndu remarked:

"Lesson: To get uncommon result, you've got to do uncommon things with Faith. It's not always about prayers, it's about faith with works!"

@terkumah commented:

"When you become unashamed of your hustle, you break barriers. Na pride and "what will people say" de hold people back many times."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady had celebrated getting a better job after working as a cashier.

Sharing her story on LinkedIn, Benedith said she was hired for a dream job on a film set but lost it because the production was cancelled due to the pandemic.

According to the young lady, she cried when she got the cashier job because she felt it was unfair for a talented lady to be doing such work.

In her words:

"But eventually, I started being grateful just to have A JOB and make ends meet during a global pandemic. I fell in love with the staff and the simplicity of my cashier job. I considered it a “vacation” from marketing and focused on what I could gain from the experience."

Source: Legit