Obafemi Martins scored 28 goals for Newcastle United in his 88 appearances between 2006 and 2009

The former Super Eagles striker on this day in 2006 joined Premier League club Newcastle United where he spent three seasons

Martins reportedly paid over £100,000 as fine for failing to take an ice bath as it was gathered that the Maggies manager as at that time Sam Allardyce made facilities like ice baths and hydraulics compulsory

Former Newcastle assistant manager Iain Dowie has narrated how Nigeria’s Obafemi Martins coughed-up whopping £100,000 (over N67million) for failing to take ice-bath during his stint at Newcastle United.

‘Obagoal’ joined Premier League club Newcastle United on this day in 2006 where he spent three seasons.

Hfeatured for the Magpies between 2006 and 2009 where he scored 28 goals in 88 Premier League appearances.

Dowie was appointed as an assistant to Alan Shearer towards the end of the 2008/09 season and they failed to inspire Newcastle to avoid relegation.

At that time, Michael Owen and Shearer had a public fallout after the manager claimed thee striker feigned injury, but Dowie explained how Obafemi Martins was hit with a heavy fine.

Dowie told Charlie Austin's Studs Up podcast via UK outlet Chronicles

"When we first got there, Sam Allardyce had put all the facilities like ice baths and hydraulics machines in and I asked the fitness coach to bring me the hydration testing results and who had been in the ice baths.

“For everyone, it is compulsory. I come in the next day and everybody had done it except for Obafemi Martins.

"He opened it and went: 'Nooooo!'. He was on serious money and it was well over a 100 grand fine for not going into the ice bath.

"By the way, he did go in the ice bath from then on."

