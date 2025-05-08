There was a huge cheer from the crowd following the rising of a white smoke. Everyone are the Vatican is seen running forward to see the white smoke and the new pope.

The BBC reported that people are jumping up while some are praying to the sky. "Once in a lifetime experience", a couple from Greece told a journalist. They also added that they will wait to see the new pope appear on the balcony

The conclave has been a historic and solemn procedure of electing a new pope in the traditions of the Roman Catholic Church. A tremendous sound followed the emergence of the white smoke. The bells are also ringing loudly, and people cheer and scream with joy around the reverberating sound.

Source: Legit.ng