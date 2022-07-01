Global site navigation

I have no regret working with Sani Abacha, Al-Mustapha declares
Nigeria

by  Aanu Adegun

Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former aide to the late Sani Abacha, says he has no regret working with the late military dictator.

Al-Mustapha who is the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 general election made the declaration on Friday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

