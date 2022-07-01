I have no regret working with Sani Abacha, Al-Mustapha declares
by Aanu Adegun
Hamza Al-Mustapha, a former aide to the late Sani Abacha, says he has no regret working with the late military dictator.
Al-Mustapha who is the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2023 general election made the declaration on Friday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.
Source: Legit.ng