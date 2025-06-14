The Nigerian stock market closed the second week of June with another strong performance as investors make more money

On Friday data showed that stocks like E-Tranzact International, May & Baker Nigeria Plc and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc led gainers table

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Computer Warehouse Group Plc were mostly traded stocks

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and Market Capitalisation moved higher from last week’s close.

At the close of trading on Friday, June 13 the NGX ASI move high from last week close of 114,616.75 points to 115,429.54 points.

While market capitalisation improved slightly from N72.275 trillion to N72.788trillion.

This means investors made N513 billion in the 3 days of trading as the market was closed to public holidays on Monday June 9 to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration and June 12 to mark Nigeria’s democracy day.

Snapshot of the market performance in the week

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 2.057 billion shares worth N51.015 billion in 65,016 deals was recorded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 3.214 billion shares valued at N76.348 billion that exchanged hands last week in 64,156 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.060 billion shares valued at N26.371 billion traded in 27,201 deals, contributing 51.55% and 51.69% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 490.276 million shares worth N1.586 billion in 3,865 deals. In third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 122.795 million shares worth N5.841 billion in 7,638 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Tantalizers Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 693.553 million shares worth N9.957 billion in 7,661 deals, contributing 33.72% and 19.52% to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Snapshot of market on Friday

At the close of trading on Friday here are the gainers and losers.

Top gainers

May & Baker Nigeria Plc gained N1.40, rising from N14.00 to N15.40 per share (+10.00%).

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc gained N0.52, moving from N5.20 to N5.72 per share (+10.00%).

Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc gained N0.70, increasing from N7.00 to N7.70 per share (+10.00%).

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc rose by N7.20, climbing from N72.15 to N79.35 per share (+9.98%)

MRS Oil Nigeria Plc gained N14.10, rising from N141.80 to N155.90 per share (+9.94%).

Top losers

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc declined by N12.50, falling from N125.05 to N112.55 per share (−10.00%).

Conoil Plc dropped N26.80, decreasing from N268.30 to N241.50 per share (−9.99%).

Nigerian Enamelware Plc lost N2.05, moving from N20.55 to N18.50 per share (−9.98%).

University Press Plc declined by N0.60, dropping from N6.10 to N5.50 per share (−9.84%).

John Holt Plc lost N0.65, decreasing from N6.85 to N6.20 per share (−9.49%).

