The federal government is pushing forward programmes to get Nigerians into the global technological advancement

The government has launched the Digital Literacy for All programme, to reach all states of the federation

The programme is set to bridge the education gap, equip Nigerians with digital skills, and connect them with jobs

President Bola Tinubu has emphasized that digital transformation and artificial intelligence are pivotal in realizing Nigeria's goal of a $1 trillion economy.

To further the objective, the president has been emphatic on positioning Nigeria as a technological hub with the right resources and talents.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has officially rolled out a nationwide campaign to take digital literacy to all the states of the federation.

NITDA works under the Federal Ministry for Communication and Digital Economy, and will be hosting the trainings across all states in Nigeria. Photo credit: Bosun Tijani/Hispanolistic

The Digital Literacy for All Initiative (DL4ALL) programme, launched this week, is set to operate across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NITDA announced in an Instagram post that the official launch is coming after the agency had conducted a successful pilot phase of the programme.

The pilot phase has trained 152,790 Nigerians across 12 states in various digital skills.

NITDA sets target to achieve 95% digital literacy

The statement noted that there is a target to achieve 70% digital literary in Nigeria by 2027, and 95% by 2030 as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda

The goal is to build a digital economy that will help transform the country, by bridging gaps in education, jobs, finance and online safety.

NITDA has also listed the skills to be covered in its digital literacy programme.

Device & Software Operation

Information & Data Literacy

Communication & Collaboration

Digital Content Creation

Safety

Problem Solving

NITDA drives online safety, warns Nigerians about banking malware

As part of its responsibilities of driving digital safety, NITDA recently educated Nigerians about banking malwares.

The agency cautioned the public to beware of clicking links or downloading attachments from the internet.

NITDA explained that hackers sometimes disguised dangerous malware as legitimate documents, only to steal sensitive details or takeover users device after download.

NITDA rolls out AI training

The National Information Development Agency (NITDA), under the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, has opened an application for group training of Artificial Intelligence (AI) developers in Abuja.

This is in line with the federal government's plan to train one million Nigerian developers, and the training was designed for Cohort II AI developers.

President Bola Tinubu's Renew Hope Agenda captures digital literacy for all Nigerians, and now NITDA has set a target for 2030. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon

According to NITDA, the free monthly programme held at the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), Abuja, and was open to Nigerians aged 15 years and above.

FG to train 3 million youths under 3MTT

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Airtel Africa Foundation gave a N1 billion grant to the federal government for the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) programme.

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, explained how the funds will be disbursed to train about 25,000 youths.

The 3MTT programme already trained and empowered 300,000 Nigerian youths, and the grant funds were expected to increase the number.

