Who are Carrot Top’s parents and brother? Meet the comic's family

Carrot Top is an award-winning stand-up comedian and actor from the United States. He is best known for his roles in Hitting the Breaks, Swearnet, Hourglass, and Chairman of the Board. As a top comedian and famous personality, his personal life, especially his family, has interested many. Despite staying out of the spotlight, Carrot Top’s parents and siblings have consistently supported him throughout his career.

Carrot Top's father, Larry Thompson, sits on a boat by a river (L). Carrot Top hugs his mother, Dona Wood (R). Photo: @CarrotTopLive on Facebook, @RealCarrotTop on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carrot Top is a comedy legend who has made people laugh for over three decades with his prop comedy style. Many people do not know that his supportive family has helped him nurture his comedy dream, and he now has an illustrious career. Although not entertainers, Carrot Top’s parents have greatly inspired him to succeed in his career.

Full name Scott Thompson Nickname Carrot Top Gender Male Date of birth 25 February 1965 Age 59 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Rockledge, Florida, United States Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Dona Wood Father Larry Thompson Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Amanda Hogan School Cocoa High School College Florida Atlantic University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor Instagram @carrottoplive X (Twitter) @RealCarrotTop Facebook @CarrotTopLive TikTok @carrottoplive

Carrot Top’s parents

American comedian and actor Carrot Top is the youngest of Dona Wood and Larry Thompson's two children. He was born Scott Thompson on 25 February 1965. His parents divorced when he was 13, and he grew up closer to his father. Here is a look at each of his parents.

Carrot Top’s father (Larry E. Thompson)

The comedian’s father was Larry E. Thompson, a former NASA engineer and astronaut. He was born on 15 November 1940 in Macedonia, Ohio, United States, and moved to Florida in 1961 after graduating from Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio. Larry obtained a master of science degree from Florida State University in 1971.

After graduating, Carrot Top’s dad worked for multiple aerospace companies before joining NASA in 1964. He was involved in several programmes, including Gemini, Skylab, Apollo, and the Space Shuttle, and volunteered at the Space Walk of Fame in Titusville. The astronaut retired in 1994 after approximately three decades of service at NASA.

As the Las Vegas Sun reported, Larry was surprised to realise his son, Scott, did not intend to pursue a marketing career after graduating. He was shocked and for a moment that his son was joking. During one of his visits when Scott was in his final year, Larry said of the conversation they had:

You’re about to graduate, what are you going to do?’ He said, ‘I think I’m going to go into comedy.’ I said, ‘You have got to be kidding.

In an episode of the Tiny Meat Gang Studios podcast on 8 December 2024, the comedian revealed his father’s attempts to persuade him to choose a career path as his. He said:

My father worked at NASA. Yeah, worked at NASA and trained astronauts. And you know, I didn't even think anything of it. When you're a kid, you just think your dad's a nerd, and he's going to go to work. And he'd say, 'You want to go to a launch', and I'm like, 'No, I don't want to go to a launch. I want to watch Brady Bunch.

Despite not choosing his father’s profession, he acknowledged his father’s traits that helped shape his comedy career. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Carrot Top said:

I got a bit of my dad’s creativity. He was clever. But I didn’t get his math side. He did help me pass calculus.

Larry E. Thompson passed away on 7 August 2016, aged 76. His body was laid to rest at Newcomer Funeral Homes Space Coast in Titusville, Florida.

Carrot Top’s mother (Dona Wood)

Dona Wood (L) and her son, comedian Carrot Top, attend the 10th-anniversary celebration of his residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

The Chairman of the Board actor’s mother is Dona Wood, a former Citibank senior recruiter. Although his mother is not in the public eye, as he is, her role in encouraging him to pursue an entertainment career cannot be underestimated.

In the aforementioned interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Carrot spoke about how his mother took him to shows, exposing him to top entertainers and igniting his interest in entertainment. He said:

My mom took me to see Tom Jones, Rich Little and Charo, and I thought those big Vegas shows were the greatest thing ever.

As published by Las Vegas Sun, Dona recalled her son's first performance as a professional comedian at a La Quinta in Tampa. She said:

The audience was a real mixture. I’m sitting there, looking around at people who are very old to very young. He is onstage, and he has this entire room just laughing hysterically. I saw this room and these people, then I was looking at Scott, in his element. I thought, ‘He really has a talent to make people feel good.’ It was one of those moments. It made me cry.

Scott Thomson's mother is still alive but rarely makes public appearances. She reportedly resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, US.

Does Carrot Top have a brother?

From L to R, Garrett, Melissa Hagen, Michael, Carrot Top, Megan, and Kara attend the 10th-anniversary celebration of Carrot Top's residency at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

The prop comedian has a single brother, Garrett Thompson. Garrett is older than Carrot Top and followed his father's footsteps as a pilot in the aerospace industry.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he pursued his undergraduate studies at the United States Air Force Academy between 1980 and 1984 and obtained a bachelor of applied science. Between 2003 and 2006, he received a master’s degree in aeronautical science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Garrett Thompson boasts extensive experience as a fighter pilot and commercial pilot. He has been in the industry for approximately 40 years, since 1984. Carrot Top’s brother is an airline pilot at Southwest Airlines.

Garrett is married to Melissa Hagen. The couple has three children: Michael, Megan, and Kara Thompson.

Does Carrot Top have a daughter?

There have been unverified reports that the comedian has a daughter. Some of her alleged daughter’s popular names are Amanda Comstock and Caradette. However, the American comedian does not seemingly have any offspring.

The comedian is seemingly focused on his career and has not decided to start a family. In the interview with the Las Vegas Sun, he gave his take on marriage, saying:

I’m not necessarily against marriage. What it is, to be honest—this is my downfall—I’m so addicted to my work, that I won’t let anything get in the way of that. If I want to go do stuff, do a video or a photo shoot, I need to be able to do it. Can’t be worried about, ‘I thought we were going to go to the movies.’ I love my job. I’m, like, in my own little world.

FAQs

What is Carrot Top’s real name? He was born Scott Thompson. Why is Carrot Top so famous? He gained fame in the 1990s as a prop stand-up comedian and later ventured into acting. Who is Carrot Top’s mom? His mother is Dona Wood. Not much is known about her as she remains away from the public eye. Who is Carrot Top’s dad? His father was Larry E. Thomson, a NASA engineer and astronaut trainer. He passed away in August 2016. Does Carrot Top have siblings? The comedian has only one sibling, his older brother Garrett Thompson, a pilot at Southwest Airlines. Who is Carrot Top’s daughter? He seemingly does not have a child. There is conflicting information regarding who his daughter is, with some sources suggesting she is Amanda Comstock and others Caradette. Is Carrot Top related to Dax Shepard? Despite their close resemblance, the two comedians are not related. Dax hails from Michigan, while Carrot is a Florida native. Does Carrot Top have a wife? He is not married but is reportedly in a relationship with Amanda Hogan, a wealthy businesswoman owning Any Thyme Catering.

Dona Wood and Larry Thompson, Carrot Top’s parents, played a vital role in the comedian’s early career. Although he did not follow his father’s steps in the aerospace industry, they inspired him to be creative and pursue his heart desires in the entertainment industry. His older brother, Garrett, is an accomplished pilot who served in the US Army and now works in the commercial airline industry.

