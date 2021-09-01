100+ tabaxi names to help you in your D&D character creation

Tabaxi are feline humanoids with the same natural curiosity as cats but powered by their sharp minds. When it comes to tabaxi naming conventions, some of these names are based on astrology and clan history, geographical location among other things. If you are looking for a unique and decent name for your character, here is a list of tabaxi names you can use.

What are some good tabaxi names? Consider a tabaxi name that is daring, original, and cool if you are looking for a name to help you create a D&D character.

Common tabaxi names

Tabaxi names are determined by a variety of factors, including astrology. Here are some common D&D tabaxi names.

Amused Garden

Ancient Path

Big Love

Birdyl Snakes

Bite Jewel

Bizarre Brush

Bizarre Depths

Bizarre Jewel

Blank Riddle

Bold Trick

Bright Cliffs

Clanking Guide

Clanking Twig

Clever Bee

Coursing Trick

Curious Stitch

Curious TreeGod

Drifting Mask

Eager Stitch

Elegant Straw

Emerald Clock

Endless Glove

Endless Wing

Fine Stitch

Five Gift

Five Jade

Five Lock

Five Path

Flawless Path

Gentle Cloud

Gold Piece

Golden Bite

Golden Board

Golden Trick

Hearty Stripe

Hearty Wonder

Jade Bite

Jade Time

Light Tree

Lost Child

Lost Ice

Mellow Board

Merry Sea

Misty Beach

Odd Bat

Odd Guide

Odd Jewel

Odd Link

Pure Card

Quiet Lightning

Radiant Time

Saril Snakes

Secret Bush

Secret Coil

Seven Snakes

Seven Thunder

Skrit Snakes

Smoking Mirror

Smoking Snake

Steady Nap

Subtle Hide

Swift Riddle

Timber Cloud

Tress garden

Two Heart

Two Rock

Violet Bottle

Wild Brush

Wild Lightning

Wild Fire

Female tabaxi names

Find a name that is both catchy and insightful into your character's identity. Here are some hilarious and cool female tabaxi names for your characters.

Active Flame

Angelic Bottle

Angelic Spark

Beauty's Trick

Berry String

Bird Ink

Blazing Board

Bright Coil

Clever Quill

Crescent Path

Dangling Dust

Elegant Stitch

Elegant Straw

Faint Straw

Fine Peak

Five Dust

Four Spark

Fragile Fire

Fragrant Eye

Golden Boat

Golden Cable

Golden Child

Golden Depths

Golden Sea

Grand Brush

Grand Flame

Grand Wish

Half Reflection

Hearty Marks

Hidden Game

High Locket

High Thrill

Hot Bottle

Hot Marble

Jolly Riddle

Kind Stripe

Light Fish

Loose Beach

Loose Flower

Lost Depths

Lucky Time

Magic River

Mellow Card

Mellow Thrill

Merry Ice

Mirror's Brush

Odd Stripe

Quick Song

Rare River

Rinkling Trick

Silent Cable

Smooth Canvas

Spring Bat

Spring Honey

Stout Bat

Subtle Chance

Subtle Riddle

True Snow

Two Marble

Two Mask

Male tabaxi names

Consider a name that is both strong and fierce for your masculine character. Have a look at some male tabaxi names you can be interested in:

Afternoon Gift

Afternoon Guest

Agile Honey

Amused Garden

Amusing Clover

Austere Cannon

Austere Ice

Autumn Piece

Big Love

Blazing Light

Bronze Coil

Bronze Dust

Clever Peak

Dangling Page

Defiant Brain

Defiant Lightning

Emerald Robin

Emerald Spell

Faint Flower

Faint Garden

Fallen Sea

Five Cable

Flawless Winds

Four Dream

Four-Leaf Path

Gentle Cloud

Gold Grass

Golden Brush

Golden Fire

Golden Snow

Grand Sea

Grand Thrill

Half Block

Half Lightning

Hearty Candle

Hearty Lightning

Hearty Straw

High Feather

High Love

Light Lightning

Lost Clock

Lucky Light

Lucky String

Magic Lace

Mellow Animal

Mellow Grass

Mellow Winds

Mirror's Clock

Opal String

Radiant Link

Rare Ink

Secret Path

Serene Chain

Smooth Child

Spring Candle

Stout Cloud

Stout Trick

Subtle Brush

Subtle Shore

Swift Flame

Tranquil Mask

Tranquil Path

Two Bush

Two Fire

Two Ice

Two Mask

Tabaxi last names

Do tabaxi have last names? Yes, they do. Here are some last names to use.

Aminopa

Amused

Aurora

Barrado

Beats

Beyiaoso

Big

Book

Brain

Branch

Bright

Button

Candle

Chain

Clever

Dagger

Dreams

Dug

Dust

Dynamic

Ekrinoa

Fighter

Five

Flowers

Friend

Gift

Gikippa

Grass

Ice

Jade

Lone

Mistry

Mountain

Mountaintop

Nap

Natural

Noon

Paint

Paladin

Patch

Peak

Poem

Qade

Ray

Ridya

Rivers

Road

Rumbling

Seas

Ship

Shore

Snoring

Spark

String

Thunder

Trail

Funny tabaxi names

Is your tabaxi amusing and has a distinct personality? Why not give him or her one of these funny names?

Amusing Jewel

Amusing Quilt

Ancient Feather

Angelic Guide

Arctic Wing

Big Stitch

Bird Ink

Bite Guide

Bite Time

Bizarre Edge

Bizarre Hide

Blank Clock

Bold Child

Bright Time

Clever Flower

Curious Sea

Drifting Boat

Emerald Rock

Emerald Song

Faint Bat

Faint Edge

Faint Quilt

Faint Snow

Fine Garden

Fine Time

Five Block

Flawless Guest

Flickering Canvas

Four Coil

Fragile Dust

Golden Canvas

Half Board

Hearty Deer

Hidden Heart

High Chain

Hot Time

Light Winds

Loose Animal

Lost Brush

Lost Star

Lost Wind

Lucky Mirror

Mirror's Bell

Mirror's Song

Nimble Branch

Odd Cable

Odd Shore

Opal Dust

Prime Reflection

Prime Stitch

Quick Quill

Quiet Clock

Quirky Lace

Radiant Clock

Rare Dust

Second Lock

Secret String

Serene Chains

Shady Sparkle

Shady Stitch

Silent Chain

Silent Grass

Spring Clock

Stout River

True Child

True Song

Two Thunder

Velvet Ink

Good tabaxi names

If your character is peaceful and well-behaved, you might want to consider one of these good tabaxi names.

Gold Gift

Bold Love

Silent Cable

Tranquil Page

Golden Harvest

Lucky Cable

Mellow Child

Velvet Twig

Two Honey

True Noon

Spring Stripe

Misty Dream

Bronze Straw

Silent Noon

Stout Love

Clever Locket

Little Game

Serene Grass

Mellow Button

Violet Noon

Five Fish

Serene Guest

Austere Harvest

Happy Guide

Stout Flame

Steady Shoe

Hearty Chance

Wild Chain

Rare Clock

Fragrant Child

Golden String

Amusing Fire

Bright Quilt

Flickering Gift

Eager Animal

Angelic Thing

True Dream

Second Tome

Swift Grass

Six Shoe

Four-Leaf Deer

Little Brain

Curious Beach

Hushed Lace

Serene Shore

Lost Page

Cloaking Link

Free Robin

Ancient Board

Clanking Locket

Subtle Berry

Curious Path

Mellow Block

Gentle Guest

Fragrant River

Two Marble

Curious Bush

Fragile Song

Merry Lace

Free Guest

Austere Twig

Happy Ink

Grand Clock

Tranquil Time

Afternoon Cloud

Blazing Beetle

Eager Mask

Stout Heart

Kind Marble

Clan tabaxi names

While choosing a suitable name for your character you can also consider picking a good clan for him or her. Take a look at some of the most well-known tabaxi clans.

The Adamant Bogs

The Arctic Bayou

The Arctic Mountains

The Binding Glade

The Blank Fjord

The Blossoming Field

The Blood Company

The Boundless Mist

The Bronze Eagle Soldiers

The Brown Bulldog Crew

The Bright Bush

The Changing Forest

The Clear Barrens

The Clear Coast

The Colorful Mist Clan

The Crawling Den

The Dancing Dune

The Dancing Shore

The Dark Sierra

The Echoing Wilds

The Elder Storm

The Enchanted Desert

The Enchanted Mesa

The Ethereal Woodlands

The Glistening Field

The Lasting Barrens

The Lasting Crag

The Little Morass

The Living Lakes

The Lone Glades

The Lone Lakes

The Lush Bogs

The Murky Shores

The Noiseless Bog

The Noiseless Marsh

The Protecting Peak

The Prowling Barrens

The Quiet Hail

The Quiet Lagoons

The Quiet Thicket

The Radiant Bluff

The Reflected Monsoon

The Rising Creek

The Rising Mist

The Roaming Bog

The Roaring Cavern

The Rumbling Dunes

The Shimmering Woodland

The Stormy Rainforest

The Thunder Dragonfly Gang

The Trailing Bluff

The Trailing Jungles

The Tranquil Cliff

The Whispering Wilderness

How do tabaxi names work?

All tabaxi names are determined by the clan's intricate formula, which is based on astrology and prophesies from the clan's history. All great tabaxi work in small groups, which are usually led by a tabaxi who is older than the others and more experienced.

There are a variety of tabaxi names to choose from for your character. Always go with a name that you are happy with and one that fits your character and clan.

