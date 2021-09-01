100+ tabaxi names to help you in your D&D character creation
Tabaxi are feline humanoids with the same natural curiosity as cats but powered by their sharp minds. When it comes to tabaxi naming conventions, some of these names are based on astrology and clan history, geographical location among other things. If you are looking for a unique and decent name for your character, here is a list of tabaxi names you can use.
What are some good tabaxi names? Consider a tabaxi name that is daring, original, and cool if you are looking for a name to help you create a D&D character.
Common tabaxi names
Tabaxi names are determined by a variety of factors, including astrology. Here are some common D&D tabaxi names.
- Amused Garden
- Ancient Path
- Big Love
- Birdyl Snakes
- Bite Jewel
- Bizarre Brush
- Bizarre Depths
- Bizarre Jewel
- Blank Riddle
- Bold Trick
- Bright Cliffs
- Clanking Guide
- Clanking Twig
- Clever Bee
- Coursing Trick
- Curious Stitch
- Curious TreeGod
- Drifting Mask
- Eager Stitch
- Elegant Straw
- Emerald Clock
- Endless Glove
- Endless Wing
- Fine Stitch
- Five Gift
- Five Jade
- Five Lock
- Five Path
- Flawless Path
- Gentle Cloud
- Gold Piece
- Golden Bite
- Golden Bite
- Golden Board
- Golden Trick
- Hearty Stripe
- Hearty Wonder
- Jade Bite
- Jade Time
- Light Tree
- Lost Child
- Lost Ice
- Mellow Board
- Merry Sea
- Misty Beach
- Odd Bat
- Odd Guide
- Odd Jewel
- Odd Link
- Pure Card
- Quiet Lightning
- Radiant Time
- Saril Snakes
- Secret Bush
- Secret Coil
- Seven Snakes
- Seven Thunder
- Skrit Snakes
- Smoking Mirror
- Smoking Snake
- Steady Nap
- Subtle Hide
- Swift Riddle
- Timber Cloud
- Tress garden
- Two Heart
- Two Rock
- Violet Bottle
- Wild Brush
- Wild Lightning
- Wild Fire
Female tabaxi names
Find a name that is both catchy and insightful into your character's identity. Here are some hilarious and cool female tabaxi names for your characters.
- Active Flame
- Angelic Bottle
- Angelic Spark
- Beauty's Trick
- Berry String
- Bird Ink
- Blazing Board
- Bright Coil
- Clever Quill
- Crescent Path
- Dangling Dust
- Elegant Stitch
- Elegant Straw
- Faint Straw
- Fine Peak
- Five Dust
- Four Spark
- Fragile Fire
- Fragrant Eye
- Golden Boat
- Golden Cable
- Golden Child
- Golden Depths
- Golden Sea
- Grand Brush
- Grand Flame
- Grand Wish
- Half Reflection
- Hearty Marks
- Hidden Game
- High Locket
- High Thrill
- Hot Bottle
- Hot Marble
- Jolly Riddle
- Kind Stripe
- Light Fish
- Loose Beach
- Loose Flower
- Lost Depths
- Lucky Time
- Magic River
- Mellow Card
- Mellow Thrill
- Merry Ice
- Mirror's Brush
- Odd Stripe
- Quick Song
- Rare River
- Rinkling Trick
- Silent Cable
- Smooth Canvas
- Spring Bat
- Spring Honey
- Stout Bat
- Subtle Chance
- Subtle Riddle
- True Snow
- Two Marble
- Two Mask
Male tabaxi names
Consider a name that is both strong and fierce for your masculine character. Have a look at some male tabaxi names you can be interested in:
- Afternoon Gift
- Afternoon Guest
- Agile Honey
- Amused Garden
- Amusing Clover
- Austere Cannon
- Austere Ice
- Autumn Piece
- Big Love
- Blazing Light
- Bronze Coil
- Bronze Dust
- Clever Peak
- Dangling Page
- Defiant Brain
- Defiant Lightning
- Emerald Robin
- Emerald Spell
- Faint Flower
- Faint Garden
- Fallen Sea
- Five Cable
- Flawless Winds
- Four Dream
- Four-Leaf Path
- Gentle Cloud
- Gold Grass
- Golden Brush
- Golden Fire
- Golden Snow
- Grand Sea
- Grand Thrill
- Half Block
- Half Lightning
- Hearty Candle
- Hearty Lightning
- Hearty Straw
- High Feather
- High Love
- Light Lightning
- Lost Clock
- Lucky Light
- Lucky String
- Magic Lace
- Mellow Animal
- Mellow Grass
- Mellow Winds
- Mirror's Clock
- Opal String
- Radiant Link
- Rare Ink
- Secret Path
- Serene Chain
- Smooth Child
- Spring Candle
- Stout Cloud
- Stout Trick
- Subtle Brush
- Subtle Shore
- Swift Flame
- Tranquil Mask
- Tranquil Path
- Two Bush
- Two Fire
- Two Ice
- Two Mask
Tabaxi last names
Do tabaxi have last names? Yes, they do. Here are some last names to use.
- Aminopa
- Amused
- Aurora
- Barrado
- Beats
- Beyiaoso
- Big
- Book
- Brain
- Branch
- Bright
- Button
- Candle
- Chain
- Clever
- Dagger
- Dreams
- Dug
- Dust
- Dynamic
- Ekrinoa
- Fighter
- Five
- Flowers
- Friend
- Gift
- Gikippa
- Grass
- Ice
- Jade
- Lone
- Mistry
- Mountain
- Mountaintop
- Nap
- Natural
- Noon
- Paint
- Paladin
- Patch
- Peak
- Poem
- Qade
- Ray
- Ridya
- Rivers
- Road
- Rumbling
- Seas
- Ship
- Shore
- Snoring
- Spark
- String
- Thunder
- Trail
Funny tabaxi names
Is your tabaxi amusing and has a distinct personality? Why not give him or her one of these funny names?
- Amusing Jewel
- Amusing Quilt
- Ancient Feather
- Angelic Guide
- Arctic Wing
- Big Stitch
- Bird Ink
- Bite Guide
- Bite Time
- Bizarre Edge
- Bizarre Hide
- Blank Clock
- Bold Child
- Bright Time
- Clever Flower
- Curious Sea
- Drifting Boat
- Emerald Rock
- Emerald Song
- Faint Bat
- Faint Edge
- Faint Quilt
- Faint Snow
- Fine Garden
- Fine Time
- Five Block
- Flawless Guest
- Flickering Canvas
- Four Coil
- Fragile Dust
- Golden Canvas
- Half Board
- Hearty Deer
- Hidden Heart
- High Chain
- Hot Time
- Light Winds
- Loose Animal
- Lost Brush
- Lost Star
- Lost Wind
- Lucky Mirror
- Mirror's Bell
- Mirror's Song
- Nimble Branch
- Odd Cable
- Odd Shore
- Opal Dust
- Prime Reflection
- Prime Stitch
- Quick Quill
- Quiet Clock
- Quirky Lace
- Radiant Clock
- Rare Dust
- Second Lock
- Secret String
- Serene Chains
- Shady Sparkle
- Shady Stitch
- Silent Chain
- Silent Grass
- Spring Clock
- Stout River
- True Child
- True Song
- Two Thunder
- Velvet Ink
Good tabaxi names
If your character is peaceful and well-behaved, you might want to consider one of these good tabaxi names.
- Gold Gift
- Bold Love
- Silent Cable
- Tranquil Page
- Golden Harvest
- Lucky Cable
- Mellow Child
- Velvet Twig
- Two Honey
- True Noon
- Spring Stripe
- Misty Dream
- Bronze Straw
- Silent Noon
- Stout Love
- Clever Locket
- Little Game
- Serene Grass
- Mellow Button
- Violet Noon
- Five Fish
- Serene Guest
- Austere Harvest
- Happy Guide
- Stout Flame
- Steady Shoe
- Hearty Chance
- Wild Chain
- Rare Clock
- Fragrant Child
- Golden String
- Amusing Fire
- Bright Quilt
- Flickering Gift
- Eager Animal
- Angelic Thing
- True Dream
- Second Tome
- Swift Grass
- Six Shoe
- Four-Leaf Deer
- Little Brain
- Curious Beach
- Hushed Lace
- Serene Shore
- Lost Page
- Cloaking Link
- Free Robin
- Ancient Board
- Clanking Locket
- Subtle Berry
- Curious Path
- Mellow Block
- Gentle Guest
- Fragrant River
- Two Marble
- Curious Bush
- Fragile Song
- Merry Lace
- Free Guest
- Austere Twig
- Happy Ink
- Grand Clock
- Tranquil Time
- Afternoon Cloud
- Blazing Beetle
- Eager Mask
- Stout Heart
- Kind Marble
Clan tabaxi names
While choosing a suitable name for your character you can also consider picking a good clan for him or her. Take a look at some of the most well-known tabaxi clans.
- The Adamant Bogs
- The Arctic Bayou
- The Arctic Mountains
- The Binding Glade
- The Blank Fjord
- The Blossoming Field
- The Blood Company
- The Boundless Mist
- The Bronze Eagle Soldiers
- The Brown Bulldog Crew
- The Bright Bush
- The Changing Forest
- The Clear Barrens
- The Clear Coast
- The Colorful Mist Clan
- The Crawling Den
- The Dancing Dune
- The Dancing Shore
- The Dark Sierra
- The Echoing Wilds
- The Elder Storm
- The Enchanted Desert
- The Enchanted Mesa
- The Ethereal Woodlands
- The Glistening Field
- The Lasting Barrens
- The Lasting Crag
- The Little Morass
- The Living Lakes
- The Lone Glades
- The Lone Lakes
- The Lush Bogs
- The Murky Shores
- The Noiseless Bog
- The Noiseless Marsh
- The Protecting Peak
- The Prowling Barrens
- The Quiet Hail
- The Quiet Lagoons
- The Quiet Thicket
- The Radiant Bluff
- The Reflected Monsoon
- The Rising Creek
- The Rising Mist
- The Roaming Bog
- The Roaring Cavern
- The Rumbling Dunes
- The Shimmering Woodland
- The Stormy Rainforest
- The Thunder Dragonfly Gang
- The Trailing Bluff
- The Trailing Jungles
- The Tranquil Cliff
- The Whispering Wilderness
How do tabaxi names work?
All tabaxi names are determined by the clan's intricate formula, which is based on astrology and prophesies from the clan's history. All great tabaxi work in small groups, which are usually led by a tabaxi who is older than the others and more experienced.
There are a variety of tabaxi names to choose from for your character. Always go with a name that you are happy with and one that fits your character and clan.
READ ALSO: Interesting drow names, surnames, naming conventions and meanings
Legit.ng recently published an article on various drow names and their meanings. Drows are typically referred to as the dark elven clan that lives underground. They worship the evil Lolth and often portray a chaotic nature.
If you are looking for a perfect drow name then consider checking this article for more interesting names with their meanings.
Source: Legit