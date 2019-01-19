How to have a fun conversation with your girlfriend: 20 things to talk about

If you and your partner have nothing to talk about, this relationship probably will not have a huge chance of working out. That is why it is very important for you to know how to have a fun conversation with your girlfriend – both in person and on the phone.

A couple surrounded by grass. Photo: pexels.com, @Ricardo Esquivel

Source: UGC

Wondering how to have a good conversation with your girlfriend? Or perhaps which things to talk about with your girlfriend on the phone? In either case, we believe that this article will be helpful for you, and you will discover many thrilling conversations to have with your girlfriend.

How to have a fun conversation with your girlfriend

How do I keep a conversation going with my girlfriend? The best way to initiate a friendly conversation is to find meaningful topics for your girlfriend and relationship. Here are some good conversation starters with your girlfriend.

1. Talk about things that you have in common

A woman feeding a man a potato chip. Photo: pexels.com, @Picha

Source: UGC

If you have met and fallen in love, then you must definitely have something in common, unless it is just a casual dating thing as a result of physical attraction. If this is something deeper, you must be connected with this person and notice many similarities between the two of you.

The things we share in common can make us connect on multiple levels. This is why bringing these things into the conversation is an excellent idea because it will make both of you feel close and have a sense of understanding each other.

2. The things you like about her

Every person enjoys hearing about their positive sides. And if you have fallen in love with your partner, then naturally, there are things you like about her. You would want to make your girlfriend feel better by listing the qualities you find attractive in her.

For example, you can talk about how you felt when you first met her and reminisce about these memories together with her.

3. Talk about God

If you have still not talked about the religious and spiritual topics with your girlfriend, perhaps you have a chance to connect with her on a deep level by discussing them. These are very serious topics and certainly not what you usually discuss with strangers, so you must have a certain level of trust.

Sometimes, you might be aware of the basics – for example, if you go to the same church, you would know what she believes in. However, for many people, this topic is something brand new to discuss, and it will give you a good insight into the beliefs of your girlfriend and her convictions.

She can mention the beliefs of her parents, or the influence of her friends, or the ways her religion helped her. You can discuss these things with her later in more depth.

4. Discuss gratitude

A man giving cooked meal at home. Photo: pexels.com, @Diva Plavalaguna

Source: UGC

Every person feels gratitude for something that happens in their lives and the things they have. Therefore, it is an excellent topic for discussion because focusing on gratitude is a very positive thing: it is much better than dwelling on negativity and complaining about how everything goes wrong.

You can ask some specific questions – for example, about the thing that she feels the most grateful for or the person she is thankful to for being in her life.

5. Talk about embarrassing moments

You can discuss this topic with a trusted person because most people who have had embarrassing moments in their lives are not ready to discuss them with those they barely know.

This topic is reserved for the closest people. At first, it might be awkward to discuss, but it is also helpful because we all have low moments. Showing each other that you are regular humans who make mistakes and giving insight into each other's lives is important for closure.

6. Talk about sex

What should I talk about with my girlfriend at night? Sex discussion is one of the good topics to talk about with your girlfriend at night. Engage in a lot of sex chats and ask her many questions. You will get to understand more about what excites you both.

7. Have conversations about vacation destinations

A couple in love showing affection. Photo: pexels.com, @Polina Tankilevitch

Source: UGC

Everyone feels better after talking about their favourite places for vacation because we start getting visuals of this place when we speak about it. This is another thing that shows how different we are because some people enjoy calm vacations at the seaside, while some like active trips to the mountains.

It is essential to know what kind of vacations your girlfriend enjoys because you might be planning holidays together with her in the future, and you need to be aware of her preferences.

8. Discuss childhood memories

Everyone's childhood has shaped them as a person and made them who they are today. It was an incredibly important period in our life when we were learning many things about ourselves and the world.

Our childhood taught us many important lessons and has had many moments that changed our entire life. For every person, childhood is an intimate topic, and your girlfriend is not an exception.

9. Ask who she looks up to

It is always interesting to find out who your girlfriend's role model is. It will help you understand her goals, purposes, and intentions better.

You can also get interested in why exactly she chose this person to look up to and how she wants to be like them. It can be anyone – her family member, friend, or her favourite celebrity.

10. Talk about your future together

Happy couple on a coach with a smartphone. Photo: pexels.com, @Andres Ayrton

Source: UGC

This is one of the most interesting topic to talk about with your girlfriend. The depth of these discussions usually depends on how close you are and how long you have been together. For example, if you are dating for not a very long time yet, then you are probably not ready to discuss such topics as marriage or kids.

But if you have been dating for a long time and are at ease with one another, then naturally, marriage and children and other relevant topics such as the house you want to live in or your lifestyle when you are married might be discussed.

11. Ask about her hobbies

Every person has a hobby that they like doing, and it makes them unique. Hobbies are a significant part of our life, and they shape our personalities in different ways. If you are dating someone, you should be interested in finding out about their hobbies, because they are a great insight into the person.

Your girlfriend most definitely has some hobbies that she likes doing. It is a brilliant way to know more about her and learn some unexpected things that you would never usually think she would do.

12. Ask her about her definition of romance

We all have very different definitions of how the perfect romance would be. Some people think it is like a fairytale depicted in dramatic movies where the girl is regularly swept off her feet. The others are down for a more casual relationship where the most romantic thing is watching a movie with pizza at home.

13. Talk about each other's goals outside of your relationship

A woman holding a man's hat. Photo: pexels.com, @Monnivhoir Aymar Kouamé

Source: UGC

It is very significant to keep in mind that you and your girlfriend are two separate people who have their own lives and goals. You happen to be together because you make each other happy, but also you are your person, and so is she.

You should be free to discuss different goals that have no connection to your relationship: for example, personal matters, career, or health goals.

14. Discuss your favourite TV shows and movies

We all have those shows and movies that we love watching over and over again and that keep us on edge. Every popular show, movie, book, game, or other media piece has a large fan base worldwide.

Perhaps your girlfriend is a fan of the same thing that you like? For example, if you both enjoy watching a specific TV show, you can watch it together, discuss it.

15. Ask her about things she does not like

It is also important to discuss the things she does not like. It will make you learn a lot of new information about her, and she will feel closer to you by sharing her deepest fears.

Usually, people do not want to become something that they are afraid of or struggling personally with. If you ask this question, you will understand her thoughts and worries and learn more about her moral compass.

16. Ask her what makes her feel happy

A couple in traditional wear. Photo: pexels.com, @Rodnae

Source: UGC

This question is good not just because you will learn more about your girlfriend but also because she will learn more about her personality. Inspiring each other to be happy is a really important thing about every relationship.

17. Ask her for advice when you feel stuck or need guidance

If you believe your girlfriend can assist you with her opinions, you should consider asking her for guidance on specific topics you are unsure about. You can also seek her advice on topics such as starting a business, advancing your education, and many more.

18. Talk about your family

If you are in a long-term relationship, your girlfriend may be overly interested in learning about your family. Talk to her about your family a lot so she can learn more about your background. She needs to feel connected to you and be a part of your family.

If you are in a new relationship, perhaps you could give her some brief details about everyone in your family. You can also inquire further about her family and culture. If you share the same cultural background, you can talk about it further.

19. Talk about favourite food

Wondering what to talk about with your girlfriend anytime? Then consider discussing your favourite foods, the fruits you love most, and your favourite snacks. She can prepare them for you someday or even order them the next time you both go on a date. You should be aware of her options as well.

20. Talk about your high school and college moments

We all have interesting memories to tell about our high school and college experiences. This is one interesting way to have conversations with girlfriends particularly if you are both relaxed and in a good mood.

One of the best fun times is reminding each other of all the cheeky and creepy stuff. If you are both still in college, you can discuss college life and how your first day in college was.

These are some of the best ways on how to have a fun conversation with your girlfriend. Every couple's relationship will improve if they learn to talk to each other about many different things and truly listen to what they say.

READ ALSO: Coconut oil for skin whitening: does it work and how to use it

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to use coconut oil for skin whitening. Natural skin whiteners, such as coconut oil, which has many beneficial characteristics, might be a perfect alternative for women who seek lighter skin.

Take a look at this post to learn about the advantages and disadvantages of using coconut oil for skin whitening.

Source: Legit