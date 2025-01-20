Nigerian actress Regina Daniels refreshed the minds of many as she celebrated her late colleague Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer Awele, on her birthday

The talented businesswoman clocked a new year age on Monday, January 20, and the billionaire wife shared new pictures of her

Regina, known to be a good friend of the widow, spoke lovingly about the celebrant, spurring reactions online

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels took a moment to celebrate her late colleague Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer Awele, on her birthday. She reminisced over their friendship.

The billionaire wife, in a series of Instagram posts, shared some stunning new pictures of the widow, accompanied by some of their heartwarming throwback moments.

Regina Daniels shares new pictures of Junior Pope's wife on her birthday. Credit: @jnrpope, @regina.daniels

In her emotional message to the late Junior Pope's wife, Regina highlighted her strength and determination to overcome struggles. She prayed for God to give her a long life to take of her three little boys.

The actress further shared details about Jennifer's business as an event planner. Bragging about the widow's exceptional business, the young mum urged people to patronise her.

Regina Daniels wrote:

"Oh ! Look at our dope ! The Envy of all women, Mama J … Isn't she beautiful ? Happy birthday my dearest dope @dopeevents007. To know you, is to know the gift of a strong woman. You are strong, hardworking and selfless.

"You are destined for greatness dope ! Because God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. Seeing you completely broken and now trying to smile again can only be God's blessing. May your smile remain forever, may happiness find and dwell amongst you, your boys and entire family, May God continue to bless the work of your hands.

"Like I always say dope, the highest blessing God will give you is the gift of taking care of your boys. I pray God gives you the strength to wipe your tears, smile in the mirror and hustle for your daily bread 💪. And I pray your business will flourish beyond expectations.

"Everyone pls let's massively patronize @dopeevents007 for event planning and decorations. Shes available for business Trust me when I say she's extremely talented and the best! but can become number one with the support of everyone. I can't wait to see you conquer my dope ❤️ @qutejay."

See her post below:

Netizens celebrate Junior Pope’s wife

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

njokufaustina said:

"Happy birthday to the envy of all women as called by her husband 😢, may this smiles on your face never go away and may heaven protect you and your children, Amen."

njokufaustina wrote:

"Thank you Gina for not forgetting her and moving on just like many others has done already ."

lucymekasofficial said:

"Awwwwww my G Thank you Thank you Thank you for the love you show our sister ❤️❤️ HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY YOU BEAUTIFUL @dopeevents007 God bless you always."

queen_delight01 reacted:

"Gina thank you for being amazing to everyone around you ❤️😍 you have a big heart and God bless you. Happy Birthday mama J."

val_loveday wrote:

"Wow. She did a Photoshoot.. 😍 happy Birthday Nwunyé JnrPope."

Ruby Ojiakor stirs speculation about Junior Pope's demise

Ruby Orjiakor finally found the courage to publicly mourn her late colleague and friend, Junior Pope.

After the tragic incident, the actress did not make any social media appearances. Ruby, who previously trended online with videos depicting her closeness with Junior Pope, finally made her first social media post since the actor’s demise.

She expressed deep sorrow over the unbearable occurrence and revealed that this was the first time she questioned her creator.

