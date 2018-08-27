60+ latest ankara skirt and blouse styles for the trendy woman in 2022

Ankara is undeniably one of the most popular materials in today's African fashion scene. The material's versatility makes it easy to design into wide-ranging outfits, including those of men, women, and children. The Ankara skirt and blouse combination is among the most common outfits made from the material. What are the latest Ankara styles in 2022?

Some nice printed fabric designs. Photo: @fashionafricana, @stitchesbyuz, @ankaraexclusive (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The blouse and skirt combination is extremely versatile, making it one of the most preferred among trendy modern-day women. From simple Ankara skirt and blouse styles to sophisticated ones oozing elegance, there is something for every type of woman.

The latest Ankara skirt and blouse designs for 2022

Here is a look at the latest Ankara styles in 2022 for ladies' skirts and blouses.

The mini skirt

Mini printed fabric combos. Photo: @f.a.v.e.l, @iammimiblaque, @nigerianstyles, @fashionafricana, @stitchesbyuz, @ankaraexclusive (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The mini skirt has been a mainstay of numerous fashion scenes across the world. The short length of the skirt allows the wearer to flaunt their legs and add to their sense of fashion and style. When choosing the ideal short Ankara designs for skirts and blouses, one must consider their body shape.

For a classic look, go for a blouse with bold patterns and vibrant colours and a skirt with more muted colours and patterns.

Bold colours and patterns

Bold coloured and patterned female outfits. Photo: @emmz_seams, @yt_imagination, @kelsmoore_, @ngoun_bang, @modernafrikana, @shakaramoments, @hautestylesafrica, @worldartz_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Much of Africa's fashion industry is made up of fabrics with bold colours and patterns. These include the popular Ankara and dashiki from West Africa, the kitenge from East Africa, and the magnificent robes synonymous with North African fashion.

With the fabric providing visual appeal, one is free to choose from a wide range of Ankara blouse styles for this combination. Some popular ones include the body-hugging blouse, the off-shoulder, single-strap, and the strapless designs. The accompanying skirt can be designed into varying lengths depending on one's fashion preferences.

Peplum Ankara skirt and blouse designs in 2022

Peplum designs. Photo: @omas_cut, @stitchesbyuz, @miss_mikki_monroe, @toetalfit, @chichi.the.ankara.chic, @rubiayana (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The latest peplum Ankara skirt and blouse designs are quite simply a work of art. A peplum is a short, gathered, slightly flared strip of fabric attached at the waist of a woman's blouse, skirt, or dress.

Since its inception, this design has continued to gain fans in fashion industries across the globe. The peplum is said to greatly enhance a lady's feminine features, making it one of the favourites in today's fashion scene.

The peplum Ankara designs for the skirt and blouse combinations are among the best looking and easiest to pull off. You can choose to have the peplum on the blouse only, skirt only, or both.

Pencil skirt and blouse styles

Pencil designs. Photo: @dozafricanelegance, @chic_in_prints, @stylesbymena_, @stitchesbypee, @official_ibiba, @la.zara_, @shopyetunde, @araoni_designs (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A pencil skirt is a close-fitting skirt that hangs straight down or tapers toward the hem. This style is incredibly popular, especially when it comes to Ankara. When looking for the perfect Ankara skirt and blouse styles for a wedding, the pencil design is among the best to consider.

The wearer's preferences largely determine the skirt's length.

Half Ankara

Half printed fabric designs. Photo: @aminatathebrand, @threeas_stitches, @sifa.designs, @casualankara, @ghlardyvacouture, @kensi_paris (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

African printed fabric is renowned for its bold colours, patterns, and vibrance. For some people, though, wearing a full printed fabric outfit can be too much. In such a case, the best option is usually the half-Ankara look. This means you have a skirt made from printed fabric and a blouse made from some other plain material or vice-versa. The plain half tones down the printed fabric's vibrance.

Long and medium designs

Long and medium printed fabric designs. Photo: @iradastyleofficial, @fashionafricana, @ankaraexclusive (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

While the mini skirt has been known to be incredibly flattering, not everyone feels comfortable wearing skirts that short. For people with such reservations, the medium and long skirt designs become an appealing option.

Anyone looking for Ankara skirt and blouse styles for an elderly woman will also find the long designs quite nice.

Slits and pleats

Slits and pleats. Photo: @iradastyleofficial, @styleswithada, @sifa.designs, @ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Slits and pleats have been part of the female fashion industry for decades now. In some instances, slits help enhance easy movement, while in others, they are incorporated for visual appeal.

One can choose to have their pleated or slit dress in whatever length appeal to their fashion sense.

All-matching

If you are looking to go all-in, feel free to try the all-matching design. This will have you wear a skirt, blouse, shoes, and accessories in the same colour scheme.

How do you maintain Ankara fabric?

On is advised to use cold or lukewarm water when washing and rinsing outfits made from printed fabric. You can also add a tablespoon of salt into the washing and rinsing water to seal the fabric colours and prevent them from bleeding.

How do you know if Ankara material is good?

You can use the water absorption test to gauge the material's quality. You can try this out by putting a drop of water on your African printed fabric. If the water is easily absorbed, that's a pointer to the material being of good quality. If the water drop remains on the material for a while, then it might not be the best quality.

What is so special about Ankara fabric?

The fabric is known for its colourful African prints and is deeply associated with African clothing.

There are numerous Ankara skirt and blouse designs for ladies to choose from in today's fashion scene. One can choose from the mini, maxi, peplum, pleated, half-Ankara, and medium-length skirts. The versatility of this material makes it suitable for any woman.

READ ALSO: 60+ best Nigerian Ankara styles catalogue for ladies 2022

Legit.ng recently explored the best Ankara styles for ladies in 2022. Ankara refers to the native wear made from African printed fabric. Today, it comprises some of the most popular and versatile outfits for men, women, and children.

Ankara has, for decades, been a favourite for women looking to give their outfits an African touch. Today, one can find Ankara dresses, skirts, trousers, shorts, and numerous accessories. This guide has you covered if you have been looking for an updated Nigerian Ankara styles catalogue.

Source: Legit.ng