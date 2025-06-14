Jamiu Abiola, the son of the late Chief MKO Abiola, has said that Nigeria missed the golden opportunity to become great when his father's election was annulled

The young Abiola posited that there was a global economic boom when his father won the election in 1993, and the late Abiola, being an economic expert, would have changed the game for the country

Abiola made this known while speaking on the 2025 Democracy Day celebration on Thursday, June 12

Late Chief MKO Abiola's son, Jamiu Abiola, has expressed the confidence that Nigeria would have been greater in terms of economic development if the late democratic hero had been declared president after the 1993 presidential election.

The late politician's son made the claim while speaking on Channels Television's June 12 Special Forum on Thursday, June 12, a day set for the celebration of 26 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

Abiola's son reflects on global economy

Jamiu shared reflections on the global economic environment during the late Abiola's election in the 1993 election, saying that the annulment was an opportunity that Nigeria missed, adding that it was a period of economic growth globally.

The young Abiola, who serves as Senior Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, expressed frustration over attempts to erase his father's legacy from Nigeria's history. He wrote a book, "The President Who Never Ruled," to preserve MKO Abiola's memory and ensure future generations remember his role in Nigerian politics.

Jamiu described the period following the annulment as a dark time in Nigeria's history, marked by poor leadership. He specifically mentioned the kleptocratic nature of the regime that followed, referencing the late Head of State, General Sani Abacha.

Buhari preserves Abiola's legacy

His efforts to preserve his father's legacy have been recognised in part by the Nigerian government. In 2018, former President Muhammadu Buhari awarded MKO Abiola the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and declared June 12 as Democracy Day.

This recognition is seen as a long-overdue acknowledgement of MKO Abiola's contribution to Nigeria's democracy. Jamiu Abiola's book serves as a reminder of his father's impact on the country's history and politics.

The June 12 Special Forum provided a platform for Jamiu Abiola to share his thoughts on Nigeria's democracy and his father's legacy. His reflections highlighted the importance of remembering and learning from the country's past.

President Tinubu's 2025 June 12 celebration was used to assess his achievements in the last two years since he resumed office of power. His policies have been criticised by the opposition leaders.

