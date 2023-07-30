"We Relocated to Canada": Lady Gets Pregnant For Her Boyfriend, But Pins Baby on Another Man Based Abroad
- A lady who got pregnant for her boyfriend has knowingly pinned the baby on another man who moved her to Canada
- She had a boyfriend before she knew the man who later married her, but she found herself pregnant before she got engaged
- She lied and decided to leave her boyfriend who got her pregnant and pitched her tent with the new man and also pinned the baby on him
A lady became pregnant for her boyfriend but she pinned the baby on a man who is relocated her to Canada.
The story was shared on TikTok by Being A Mum. The woman said became aware of her pregnancy but refused to tell her boyfriend about it.
She revealed that she was dating her boyfriend before she met the man who later married her.
She said her husband started asking her out, and she liked him. She said in the story:
"So, unfortunately, I got pregnant for my boyfriend and I found out early but I didn't tell my boyfriend. I really wanted my husband to propose to me because he would be travelling to Canada by the end of the year. I looked for a way to make him make love to me. It happened and after some weeks, I told him that I was pregnant and we started making preparations for our wedding."
Lady relocates to Canada after getting pregnant for boyfriend
The lady and the man have since gotten married and relocated to Canada, where they now live.
She also gave birth to the child but she said her conscience is judging her and she does not know if she should confess the truth.
Reactions as Nigerian lady pins pregnancy on man who took her to Canada
@Dreen said:
"Keep it secret as long as no one wants you to confess because you might regret after confessing."
@user6328734159585 commented:
"It is no longer a secret, you just told us."
@cikcikjoe1 said:
"There is nothing like secret. it will come out even after decades. Worse your kid and husband will get hurt."
Lady marries man who is impotent
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman discovered that her husband is impotent.
She did not make any trouble because of the issue as she kept mute.
However, she kept getting pregnant with other men and bearing children for her husband.
