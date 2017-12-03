Top 10 major industrial zones in Nigeria in 2023: comprehensive list

Industries are instrumental in the economic development of countries. The major industrial zones in Nigeria have contributed to the country's growth over the years. They manufacture products used in and out of the country. Industrial development is a crucial precursor for poverty and unemployment eradication.

Nigeria is a federal republic of 36 states and a federal capital territory. There are several major industrial zones in Nigeria. These industries provide the biggest revenues in the country.

Major industrial zones in Nigeria

Nigeria has multiple industries that manufacture goods for local and international use. Check out the country's main industrial zones below.

10. Imo State

Imo lies in the South East of Nigeria with Owerri as its capital and largest city. It was created in 1976 and is located in the south-eastern region of the country.

The state's natural resources include crude oil, zinc, natural gas, and lead. Its economically exploitable flora includes mahogany, iroko, bamboo, rubber tree and oil palm.

There are at least 163 oil wells spread across the state. The main industries in Imo deal with petroleum. They include Agip, Addax Petroleum, Chevron Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell.

9. Osun State

Osun is a state in southwestern Nigeria. It is the largest cocoa producer in Nigeria, responsible for over 40% of all cocoa exports. Cottage industries produce woven cloth, brass work, and wood carvings.

The state is home to multiple industries. Some of them are Webring Integrated Services Limited, Samtop Paint Chemical Industries, and Criss Cross Integrated Services.

8. Akwa Ibom State

Akwa Ibom is known as a Safe Haven for Investors. The State plays host to some multinational companies and is one of the largest oil-producing states in the country.

Champion Breweries PLC, Altima Nigeria Limited, Konnberg Solutionz, and Essieno Engineering and Consulting Limited are among the industrial plants in Akwa Ibom.

7. Kano State

Kano is located in the northern region of the country. A look at the industries in Nigeria and their locations shows that many of them are found in Kano.

Kano is a centre for industry, agriculture, and Islamic banking. It has over four hundred private SMEs that produce diverse products. The large industrial areas in the state include Challawa, Sharada, and Tokarawa industrial areas.

6. Oyo State

Oyo is an inland state in southwestern Nigeria and the third most populous city in the country. It was carved out of the former Western State of Nigeria in 1976, and Ibadan is its capital.

Agriculture and handiwork form the economic backbone of the state's economy. Industries in this state include BOC Gases Nigeria Ltd, Arolab, Procter and Gamble, Askar Paints, and Mantrac.

5. Abia State

Abia was administratively created in 1991 from the eastern half of the former Imo state. It is commonly known as God's Own State. Its economy is based on the production of crude oil and natural gas.

Abia has several medium-scale industries which produce plastic wares, textiles, and machine tool fabrication. These include Guinness Nigeria PLC, J. Udeagbala Holdings Nigeria Ltd, Mouka Foam Warehouse, and Nigerian Breweries PLC.

4. Anambra State

Anambra is located in the south-eastern region of the country. It is rich in rich in natural gas, crude oil, bauxite, and ceramic, and its land is arable.

It is home to many industries, including Omata Holdings Ltd, Ibeto Group of Companies, Ejiamatu Group of Companies, John White Industries, Coscharis of Companies Group, Louis Carter Group, and Cutix and ADswitch.

3. Rivers State

Rivers is a state in the Niger Delta region of southern Nigeria. It is famous for its vast reserve of crude oil and natural gas. Over 40% of Nigeria's output of crude oil and gas resources is produced in Rivers State.

The companies in this state include Shell Petroleum Development Company, Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Nigeria, Agip Oil Company, Saipem Nigeria Limited, Dawoo Nigeria Limited, and Total-Elf-Fina.

2. Ogun State

Ogun was created in 1976 from the former Western State. It is the Industrial Hub of Nigeria. Some of the industries in Ogun State are Goodwill Ceramic Tiles, Akada World Trade International, Apex Paints Limited, and Neros Pharmaceuticals.

1. Lagos State

A look at the map of Nigeria showing the major industrial zones reveals that Lagos State is the most industrialised region in the country. Lagos and its surroundings are home to about 60% of Nigeria's industrial activities.

The top industrial companies in Lagos State include Chukacon Group, V&t Technologies Co., Ltd, Oakxclusiv, Crane Solutions Global Services Company Ltd, Shibang Machinery, and Ziatech Nigeria Ltd.

What is the most industrialised region in Nigeria?

Lagos is arguably the most industrialised region in the country. It is home to 70% of the country's total industrial investment and 65% of its commercial activities.

What are the top three major industrial regions in Nigeria?

The top three main industrial regions in Nigeria are the states of Lagos, Ogun, and Rivers.

What are the four main types of industries in Nigeria?

The main types of industries in the country are cement, textile, food processing, and brewing.

The major industrial zones in Nigeria are responsible for most of the country's economic development. These regions are home to multiple companies.

