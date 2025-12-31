A young man was allegedly beaten to death by local vigilantes over suspicion of watermelon theft in Zamfara

A family member who spoke to Legit.ng criticised the group and demanded justice for the loss

Rights advocates called the incident a grave violation of human rights and sought accountability

A young man identified as Abdullahi Ibrahim has been reportedly beaten to death by members of a local vigilante group in Gusau, Zamfara state, over suspicion that he stole three pieces of watermelon.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 21, 2025, around 4:00 a.m., along Gusau Hotel Road.

Confirming the incident during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the deceased’s elder brother, Aminu Ibrahim, narrated how Abdullahi was brutally assaulted by members of the vigilante group popularly known as Yansakai.

“I, Aminu Ibrahim, the deceased’s brother, same father, same mother, that my brother (one Abdullahi Ibrahim), a mentally ill person, was beaten to death by the members of a vigilante group for suspecting him of having stolen 3 pieces of watermelon at Gusau Hotel Road, Gusau,” he said.

Aminu explained that he was initially told his brother had been involved in an accident.

“On Monday(22nd of December) morning, I received a call from my principal officer at around 8:45 am to 9:00 am telling me to rush to Gusau hotel to see that one of my junior brothers had an accident, but when I reached there, I saw another incident instead of an accident,” he said.

According to him, Abdullahi had been severely beaten and was already in critical condition by the time he arrived at the scene.

“My brother was beaten mercilessly because of 3 watermelons. Before we got there, his boss intended to take him to the hospital, but the vigilante refused to allow him unless he paid ₦20,000,” Aminu alleged.

He added that by the time he saw his brother, his body was already covered in clotted blood.

“When we got there, they insisted that I take him to the hospital, but I refused because his body was already covered in clotted blood. How can I take him to the hospital while I’m not a police officer?” he queried.

Aminu said he decided to report the incident to the police, but while on his way, he received a distressing call.

“On my way to the police station, my juniors gave me a call that the boy is not alive. I said to them, 'Don’t touch him, leave him there, I’m on my way with police surveillance,'” he added.

Rights advocates to seek justice after vigilante killing

The killing has sparked outrage among rights advocates, who described the incident as a clear case of jungle justice and a gross violation of human rights.

“The loss of human life over something as trivial as a piece of fruit (watermelon) is a profound tragedy and a grave violation of fundamental human rights,” the family said in a statement.

They further described the killing as evidence of “the lack of accountability within local security groups in the state,” adding:

“We need justice.”

Reacting to the incident, human rights lawyer Mubashir Umar confirmed that the matter involved members of the Yansakai vigilante group.

“Yes, he was killed by Yansakai local security. He was killed for suspecting him of having stolen 3 pieces of watermelon,” Umar said.

The lawyer disclosed that legal steps were already being taken to ensure justice for the deceased.

According to the family, Barrister Mubashir Umar, alongside his legal team under the leadership of Dr. Audu Bulama Bukarti, has promised to follow up on the case and ensure that those responsible are brought to book.

As of the time of filing this report, the Zamfara state police command has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

The state command spokesperson, Yezid Abubakar, did not respond to repeated phone calls or a follow-up message sent to him for his reaction.

Boy beaten to death over cocoa pods in Ondo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in Akungba‑Akoko, Akoko South West LGA of Ondo State, a young boy was beaten to death after being accused of plucking cocoa pods from a farm.

The victim was taken to the police station unconscious at around 2:30 p.m. and rushed to a hospital, where he was later confirmed dead despite urgent medical attention.

Ondo State Police have arrested the suspect and transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Akure for further investigation, while warning the public against jungle justice.

