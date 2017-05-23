Kwara State University courses offered and cut off mark in 2022

Kwara State University, also known as KWASU, is a fully registered and accredited university in Nigeria. It aims to offer high-quality education to all students. Numerous Nigerian youth have graduated from various faculties, and many others are enrolled on multiple academic programmes.

Nigeria has many universities located in different parts of the country, and Kwara State University is one of them. Many people are curious to see the list of Kwara State University courses to establish if it is the right institution for them. Read on to learn all the courses offered and the entry requirements.

Where is Kwara State University located?

KWASU's main campus is located in Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria. It also has Osi and Ilesa-Barusa campuses.

Before 2007, the state did not have enough institutions of higher learning. A lot of effort had been put towards establishing KWASU, but not much had been achieved for many years.

The turning point came in 2007 when the then governor, Bukola Saraki, constituted a committee that began establishing the university.

Is KWASU a private university?

KWASU is a public institution of higher learning that was established in 2009. It offers quality undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in various fields.

It has seven faculties, 44 departments, and over 7,400 graduates. Over 153,750 students have enrolled in the institution since it was formed, and applications for 2022 are open.

What courses are offered in KWASU?

The following courses are on offer at KWASU for the 2021/2022 post UTME admission:

Accounting

Agricultural Engineering

Agricultural Science

Arabic

Banking and Finance

Biochemistry

Business Administration

Business Education

Chemistry

Christian Religion Studies

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Common and Islamic Law

Computer Science

Early Childhood and Primary Education

Economics

Electrical and Computer Engineering

English Language

Entrepreneurship

Environmental Health Science

Fine and Applied Arts

Food Science Technology

French

Geology and Mineral Science

History

Human Kinetics

Industrial Chemistry

Islamic Studies

Library and Information Science

Linguistic/ Yoruba

Linguistics

Mass Communication

Material Science Engineering

Mathematics

Mechanical Engineering

Medical Laboratory Science

Microbiology

Physics

Plant and Environmental Biology

Political Science

Public Administration

Public Health

Special Education

Statistics

Tourism and Hospitality

Visual and Performing Arts

Zoology

What is the Kwara State University cut off mark?

If you are interested in any of the above Kwara State University courses, you must ascertain that you meet the academic threshold. The cut off mark for Kwara State University varies depending on the course you wish to pursue. The cut off for an engineering course, for example, could be higher than that for entrepreneurship.

Admission into Kwara State University

Admission into KWASU is based on merit, and the institution does not discriminate against any student. All applicants are expected to possess minimum O’level, UTME, POST-UTME, or other stated entry requirements.

Applicants seeking admission into KWASU regular based programmes or other programmes should ensure that all information entered is true and correct to the best of their knowledge.

To apply for any of the programmes listed above, you must first visit the Kwara University website to get the stipulated entry requirements. Then, click on the Admission tab, and select whether you want to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate programme. You will be automatically redirected to the student portal to start applying for admission.

How to apply online

Visit the Kwara State University portal on your device and click Create an Account.

Complete the registration form by providing the required information as indicated and click Register .

. Once you create an account or register with Kwara State University, you will be automatically logged in.

The system will automatically send an SMS and email notification to your email and phone number to communicate your application details and login credentials.

Your username is the email address you entered at the point of registration, and your surname (last name) is your password.

A unique application number will be assigned to you when you have completed the registration. The application number should be used as the username, while your surname (last name) is maintained as the password. You can change this password later.

Documents/ information required for the online application

Before you apply online, you should have the following documents/information ready.

Valid and active email address

Correct personal details

Educational qualification details

Image of scanned photograph in jpg/jpeg format (The size should not exceed 50 KB)

Image of scanned signature in jpg/jpeg format (The size should not exceed 50 KB)

Image of scanned certificates in jpg/jpeg, pdf format (The size should not exceed 50 kB)

How much is Kwara State University school fees?

The fee charged differs depending on the course and level of study. Once you successfully apply for a programme and get admitted, the relevant authorities will include a prospectus containing the exact amount you should pay.

Kindly note that all payments are made with an ATM card, and the university is not responsible for any wrong payments. Therefore, you should ensure you read the instructions very well before making any payment.

Contact details

If you see the need to make further enquiries, you can contact KWASU using the details below.

Phone number: +234 8033929378

+234 8033929378 Address: P.M.B 1530, 23431, Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria

P.M.B 1530, 23431, Malete, Kwara State, Nigeria Email address: cithelpdesk@kwasu.edu.ng

Now that you know which courses are offered by Kwara State University, you can make an informed decision about what to study at this prestigious institution. Good luck in pursuing your higher studies.

